UPS Athletics & Aquatics Center time lapse

University of Puget Sound
The UW Huskies will take on Stanford this weekend. Coach Chris Petersen looks ahead to the matchup.
A suspicious package discovered Wednesday morning at the Washington State Patrol headquarters in Parkland turned out to be not-so-scary after all.
Puyallup senior forward Katelyn Wood scored in the 74th minute to keep the Vikings (6-0-1) undefeated.
University of Washington Huskies offensive line coach Chris Strausser previews Friday's game against the Stanford Cardinal.
University of Washington Huskies quarterback looks ahead to Friday's game again the Stanford Cardinal.
University of Washington Huskies linebacker Keishawn Bierria looks ahead to Friday's game against the Stanford Cardinal.
University of Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith looks ahead to Friday's game against the Stanford Cardinal.
Chris Olin, vice chairman of the Nisqually Tribe, listens on a bluff near the Nisqually River as the first test of the HIMARS Reduced Range Practice Rocket system occurred at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. Tribal officials say the blast's noise reached 120 decibels at the fish hatchery.
Dozens of Trump supporters came together at a bar in Lakewood to watch the much-anticipated first presidential debate. The excitement was palpable as the crowd cheered for Trump throughout the night.
The crowd applauded Hillary Clinton, but more often laughed at Donald Trump's statements while watching the presidential debate at The Grand Cinema.