George Fox’s sizzling second-half start sends Puget Sound reeling, 44-10

Maybe the extraordinarily long halftime show lulled the Puget Sound Loggers to sleep.
Whatever the case, the Loggers’ start to the second half ended up costing them a chance to win a rare Northwest Conference night road game.
Host George Fox University tallied 31 unanswered points in the second half, and the Bruins ran away from UPS, 44-10, on Saturday night at Stoffer Family Stadium in Newberg, Oregon.
UPS (2-3, 0-3 in NWC) dropped its third game in a row after starting the season with non-conference wins over La Verne and Occidental.
The Bruins hit on a big play just 41 seconds into the second half as Gran Schroeder connected with Lane Hadley on a 44-yard touchdown to extend the Bruins’ lead to 20-10.
After a UPS punt, the Bruins put together another scoring drive, this a 64-yard march — capped by Schroeder’s 3-yard scoring run that pushed the lead to 27-10.
GFU’s Uriel Gonzalez booted a 31-yard field goal at the 2:28 mark of the third quarter.
Just 50 seconds into the final quarter, Schroeder hit James Nguyen on a 6-yard touchdown pass, and the Bruins went up, 37-10.
UPS trailed 13-0, but drove 76 yards in 16 plays to get its first touchdown on Hans Fortune’s 2-yard pass to Dustin Harrison on fourth and goal midway through the second quarter.
And after Benjamin Martin picked off Schroeder in the end zone, the Loggers closed the first half with Michael Andris’s 29-yard field goal to cut it to 13-10.
