No. 18 Puget Sound women suffer first loss of season – 68-65 to Trinity

As promising as the outlook is for the University of Puget Sound women’s basketball team, at some point the Loggers were going to lose a game this season.
It happened Saturday afternoon in a matchup of unbeaten squads.
Trinity University of Texas used a variety of full-court presses to fluster the 18th-ranked Loggers, and wrap up a 68-65 victory at the Pacific Northwest Tournament at Olson Auditorium in Parkland.
Two weeks ago, the Loggers committed 31 turnovers, but still upset then-No. 8 George Fox, 86-85, in Tacoma.
On Saturday, they could not get away with those types of miscues against the Tigers (8-0), who will likely enter the top 25 in next week’s latest poll (essentially ranked No. 26 right now).
“I don’t think our top guards are making very good decisions with the ball right now,” Loggers coach Loree Payne said. “We are dribbling way too much, and we need to focus on utilizing each other to break presses.
“That is our bugaboo right now — breaking presses and being able to have poise and composure.”
Trinity scored on four consecutive trips, capped by Mollie Hughes off-the-dribble bucket, to grab a 59-49 lead with 6:21 to go.
Sumner product Jamie Lange came off the bench to score all 12 of her points in the final 5:31 to keep the Loggers (7-1) in it.
Lange’s basket cut it to 59-55 with 4:07 remaining — and UPS had a chance to slice into it further after getting the ball back.
But there was Micah Weaver (game-high 19 points) to pick off an errant pass along the left sideline, and take it coast-to-coast for an easy layup the other way for the Tigers.
“I have, for a long time, felt like if you can get your team comfortable with multiple defenses, it is going to do a lot to keep other teams off balance,” Trinity coach Cameron Hill said. “For whatever reason. This particular group has bought into that.
“It is fluid. We literally react to where the ball goes.”
Weaver later sank what Payne referred to as a “dagger” 3-pointer at the 1:36 mark that gave the Tigers a 66-59 lead.
UPS was forced into 23 turnovers. Alexis Noren, Caitlin Malvar and Lange led the Loggers with 12 points apiece.
