Short on size, Jackson is long on 3-point shooting range at UPS

Loree Payne was a lethal outside shooter as a guard at the University of Washington.
That happened more than a decade ago on Montlake, but she carries the same swagger as the women’s basketball coach at the University of Puget Sound.
Especially when it comes setting up potential shooting contests.
You see, Payne has a pint-sized point guard in Samone Jackson who has big-time shooting range. Midway through her sophomore season, Jackson is a career 38.6 percent shooter from the 3-point line, mostly at distances that go a few feet beyond the arc.
With 85 made 3-pointers in less than two seasons, the 5-foot-4 Jackson is on pace to eclipse the school record for career 3-pointers of 217, set by Kilty Keaton in 2006.
Yet, when it comes down to discussing who was more clutch at popping out and burying daggers from long range, Payne immediately dismisses the notion that any player of hers could take the coach down.
“I love Moni to death,” Payne said, “but she’s not a better shooter than I was.”
And Payne subtly lets her players know that, too, during practice.
“She is a pretty good shooter,” Jackson said. “Every water break, or when we run, she is out there shooting shots. She’s got some swag.
“I don’t know, I feel we should go at it.”
On a young, extremely talented squad, Jackson is one of the established stars and a legitimate all-Northwest Conference threat.
She is in charge of distributing the basketball in a variety of ways. She is also one of the premier on-ball pressure defenders in the league.
And, oh yeah, she is a clutch shooter.
“I like to shoot a good 2 feet from the 3-point line,” Jackson said. “If I am too close, or on the line, I usually brick it.”
Jackson said she was taught to do that by Duane Hodges, her coach at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
“He would say, ‘There are some big girls on you (defending you), so take a couple steps back,’ ” Jackson said.
As much as Payne appreciates Jackson’s reliable scoring, it is her defense that sets a tone.
“She is a spark for us. She’s quick, fast, athletic and pesty on the ball,” Payne said. “And she plays with so much confidence, and with a chip on her shoulder.”
Jackson made such an impression in the second half of last season, she was a late addition to the Team USA all-star squad of NCAA Division III players that made a summer tour of Brazil.
Jackson and teammate Alexis Noren were players on the team, and Payne was a coach.
In mid-July, the all-star team took off for Atlanta for practices, then flew to Rio de Janeiro for a weeklong tour of games.
“It was cool,” Jackson said. “The gyms were outdoors, and that gave us a whole different feeling playing basketball. The surface was usually dirty. And there was wind.”
It made 3-point shooting an adventure in its own right.
“Shooting that far back was hard,” Jackson said, “but it was fun.”
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
PACIFIC LUTHERAN LUTES
Coach: Jennifer Childress, third year (12-38 record).
Last season: 5-20, 2-14 in NWC (eighth place).
Preseason coaches’ pick: Eighth.
Projected starting lineup: PG Kaelyn Voss, 5-4, sr.; SG Samantha Kelleigh, 5-7, sr.; SF Kristin Sturdivan, 5-11, so.; PF Lacey Nicholson, 5-8, sr.; C Marleisha Cox, 5-10, so.
Top reserves: PF Anna Hurd, 5-9, so.; PG Julia Berenson, 5-5, jr.; SG Mackenzie Cooper, 5-5, so.
Key player: For a team short on scoring, Kelleigh, a transfer from Skagit Valley College, will be needed to fill it up from long range on a nightly basis.
Outlook: After finishing 2016 with a 1-10 record, this could be a long season for the Lutes. They lost three key players to knee injuries before the season started — post player Ionna Price, forward Madison Green-Hayward and point guard Emma Janousek. That has severely depleted the depth of an already-thin roster. If Voss can learn to play at different speeds, she can be an effective distributor. And Sturdivan, Hurd, Cox and Cooper are developing sophomores who appear to be the next real core of this program. Childress is a fantastic coach who knows her lineup might change on a game-to-game basis as she tries to develop consistency for the long haul.
NWC schedule (all games 6 p.m. unless noted): Friday vs. George Fox (Ore.); Saturday vs. Willamette (Ore.), 4 p.m.; Jan. 13 at Whitman; Jan. 14 at Whitworth, 4 p.m.; Jan. 17 at Puget Sound; Jan. 21 at Linfield (Ore.), 4 p.m.; Jan. 27 vs. Pacific (Ore.); Jan. 28 vs. Lewis & Clark (Ore.), 4 p.m.; Feb. 3 at Willamette; Feb. 4 at George Fox, 4 p.m.; Feb. 10 vs. Whitworth; Feb. 11 vs. Whitman, 4 p.m.; Feb. 14 vs. Puget Sound; Feb. 17 vs. Linfield.
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Coach: Loree Payne, seventh year (104-55 record).
Last season: 19-8, 13-3 in NWC (second place). Lost in conference tournament championship game to George Fox.
Preseason coaches’ pick: Third.
Starting lineup: PG Samone Jackson, 5-4, so.; SG Caitlin Malvar, 5-9, fr.; SF Alexis Noren, 5-10, sr.; PF Elizabeth Prewitt, 5-9, so.; C Claire Fitzgerald, 5-10, jr.
Top reserves: C Jamie Lange, 6-0, fr.; PF Drew Clark, 6-0, so.; SG/SF Mikaela Limper, 5-6, jr.; SF Mara Henderson, 5-9, fr.
Key player: Noren, out of Milwaukie, Oregon, is arguably the best all-around player in the conference, and is looking to score more aggressively for the Loggers in her senior season.
Outlook: The deeper Payne gets into her tenure with this program, the better the product she puts on the court. She has playmakers everywhere, from Jackson, Malvar, Prewitt and Henderson on the wing, to Fitzgerald, Lange and Clark inside. And Noren gives the offense a different scoring element as a slasher to the basket. Ball-handling has been an early-season issue, especially against fullcourt pressure, but as Malvar (foot) gets healthier, so will the team’s assist-to-turnover efficiency. With so much versatility in the lineups Payne can go to, this is the best Loggers’ squad in the Payne era — one that is not only expected to contend for a conference championship, but make noise in the postseason.
NWC schedule (all games 6 p.m. unless noted): Friday vs. Willamette (Ore.); Saturday vs. Lewis & Clark (Ore.), 4 p.m.; Jan. 13 at Whitworth; Jan. 14 at Whitman, 4 p.m.; Jan. 17 vs. Pacific Lutheran; Jan. 20 vs. Pacific (Ore.); Jan. 27 at George Fox (Ore.); Jan. 28 at Linfield (Ore.), 4 p.m.; Feb. 3 at Lewis & Clark; Feb. 4 at Willamette, 4 p.m.; Feb. 10 vs. Whitman; Feb. 11 vs. Whitworth, 4 p.m.; Feb. 14 at Pacific Lutheran; Feb. 18 at Pacific, 4 p.m.
