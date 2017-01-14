NWC roundup: Prewitt’s last-second bucket in OT sends No. 18 UPS past Whitman

With bright red hair and steely determined eyes, sophomore Elizabeth Prewitt has the look of a stone-cold basketball killer.
She also has the ice in her veins to match.
And on Saturday afternoon, she gave the University of Puget Sound another big victory over a nationally-ranked Northwest Conference opponent.
Prewitt’s bank shot with two seconds to go gave the No. 18 Loggers a 73-71 overtime win over No. 16 Whitman in Walla Walla, handing the Blues their first loss of the season.
UPS (14-1, 6-0 in NWC) is now alone atop the conference standings as the only unbeaten team in league play.
“It was a huge win for us,” Loggers coach Loree Payne said. “Whitman is an incredibly good team.
“The word I would use for our team is ‘resilient,’ ”
The Blues’ Chelsi Brewer was fouled with 9.3 seconds to go in overtime on a right-side 3-pointer, and she made all three free throws to tie the game at 71.
Prewitt was fed the ball on the right side of the key. She spun into the lane, shifted possession to her left hand and hit a running 6-footer that proved to be the game winner.
“We drew up a play that gave her a lot of options,” Payne said. “Prew is a gamer. And she has one of the highest basketball IQs on the team. We knew we could put the ball in her hands and make a play.”
The Loggers trailed 68-65 with more than a minute to go, but scored the next six points.
Four of them came on free throws by freshman Caitlin Malvar, with the last pair giving UPS a 71-68 advantage with 20.1 seconds remaining.
With the game tied at 61-61, Whitman (15-1, 5-1) had a chance to win it, but Casey Poe’s runner in the lane rimmed out at the buzzer.
At Whitworth 66, Pacific Lutheran 43: Calle Harwood led four Pirates in double figures with 12 points, and Whitworth scored 21 of the game’s final 25 points in putting away the Lutes in Spokane.
After Julia Berenson’s layup 35 seconds into the final quarter trimmed PLU’s deficit to 44-39, Whitworth went on a 21-2 run over the next eight minutes.
Lacey Nicholson led the Lutes (1-14, 0-6) with 12 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
At No. 8 Whitworth 80, PLU 72: An 8-0 run early in the second half, capped by Kenny Love’s three-point play, gave the Pirates the lead for good in defeating the Lutes at Whitworth Fieldhouse in Spokane.
Love’s foul shot gave Whitworth (13-2, 4-2 in NWC) a 43-37 lead at the 17:19 mark.
Jared Christy led all scorers for PLU (7-8, 2-4) with 26 points and 14 rebounds.
At No. 2 Whitman 90, UPS 70: Tim Howell scored 20 points, and the Blues (15-0, 6-0) tallied 30 points off 24 Loggers’ turnovers in their runaway victory in Walla Walla.
The Loggers (9-6, 2-4) shot 52.9 percent from the floor, and got 14 points apiece from Kohl Meyer and Carlos Mancasola. They host PLU on Tuesday night.
