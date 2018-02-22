Puget Sound men couldn’t buy a 3-pointer. It sold out their season in the NWC semifinals

If the Puget Sound Loggers men had any chance of upsetting fourth-ranked Whitworth in the semifinals of the Northwest Conference tournament, they would have to go bonkers from the 3-point line.
Instead, their outside shooting touch was frigid, at best.
The Pirates ended the Loggers’ season with a 97-79 victory Thursday night at Whitworth Fieldhouse in Spokane.
Five Whitworth players scored in double figures, led by Kyle Roach’s 21 points. Olympia native Ben Bishop added 17 points, one of his career-high.
Never miss a local story.
Jimmy Wohrer led all scorers with 22 points for the Loggers – 14 coming in the first half.
It was Whitworth’s 22nd victory in a row for UPS, including six in the conference tournament.
The one area UPS needed to win decisively was in 3-point scoring. The Loggers were one of the NCAA Division III leaders with 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season.
But outside of Wohrer early on, they never found the range, making just three of 19 3-pointers in the first half.
And in the second half, timely Whitworth 3-pointers not only matched the Loggers’ output, they eventually put this game away.
Sam Lees’ right-corner 3-pointer gave the Pirates a 66-51 lead with 13:31 remaining.
Both teams made 10 3-pointers, but Whitworth did it in 12 fewer attempts (43-31).
The Pirates reigned on the glass, too. Their 20 offensive rebounds led to 20 second-chance points.
UPS (18-7) had its six-game winning streak snapped.
Comments