With Pac-12 opener on tap, Chris Petersen knows the season feels different now

LB Keishawn Bierria talks defensive stops in 41-3 win over Portland State.mp4

WR Chico McClatcher discusses UW offense against Portland State

Chris Petersen dissects Huskies' 41-3 win over Portland State

QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State

OC Jonathan Smith talks gameplan after win over Portland State

DC Pete Kwiatkowski discusses 41-3 win over Portland State

DB Budda Baker talks about playing offense

1:26