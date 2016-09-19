Previewing the Huskies’ opponent this week: Arizona

UW Huskies opponent this week
ARIZONA WILDCATS (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12)
7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, ARIZONA STADIUM, PAC-12 NETWORKS, 1000-AM/97.7 FM
COACH: Rich Rodriguez (110-69 in 15th year overall; 35-21 in fifth year at Arizona)
AGAINST THE HUSKIES: Washington leads the series 20-11-1.
SCOUTING REPORT: The chief storyline at Arizona this week is who will start at quarterback. Anu Solomon started the season opener against BYU but later sustained a knee injury and missed each of the last two games. Brandon Dawkins, a third-year sophomore, started both of those games and completed 31-of-50 for 458 yards and two touchdowns. … The status of starting tailback Nick Wilson is also in question after he left Saturday’s game against Hawaii with an undisclosed injury. … Wilson leads the team in rushing with 257 yards, though Dawkins isn’t far behind at 215 yards and five touchdowns (and an average of 6.9 yards per carry). Solomon can run, too, but Dawkins, with 31 rushing attempts in two games, is the bigger running threat of the two. … Arizona ranks 23rd nationally in yards per play at 6.67, though the Wildcats managed only 16 in a season-opening loss to BYU. … After the Wildcats ranked 93rd last season in yards per play allowed (5.94), Rodriguez fired defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and hired Marcel Yates from Boise State to replace him. So far, Arizona has allowed 5.51 yards per play, a figure that ranks 78th nationally.
DID YOU KNOW: Trey Griffey, son of Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., is Arizona’s leading receiver with 153 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.
2016 WILDCATS SCHEDULE
Sept. 3: L, 18-16, vs. BYU
Sept. 10: W, 31-21, vs. Grambling State
Sept. 17: W, 47-28, vs. Hawaii
Sept. 24: vs. Washington
Oct. 1: at UCLA
Oct. 8: at Utah
Oct. 15: vs. USC
Oct. 29: vs. Stanford
Nov. 5: at Washington State
Nov. 12: vs. Colorado
Nov. 19: at Oregon State
Nov. 25: vs. Arizona State
