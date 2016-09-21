Pac-12 power rankings, top 3

1. Stanford (1 last week) – Stanford blasting USC is becoming as commonplace as USC falling apart before mid-October.
2. Washington (2) – Double-digit favorites this week in the desert, where Huskies haven’t won since 2006.
3. Utah (3) – Should be a fun week for L.A. native Troy Williams facing the visiting Trojans.
4. California (9) – Looks like Bears have found a fine replacement for Jared Goff.
5. UCLA (7) – Bruins still have a lot to prove, and have a great chance to do it this week at home against Stanford.
6. Oregon (5) – Losing receiver Devon Allen and left tackle Tyrell Crosby to season-ending injuries made Ducks’ week even worse after loss to Nebraska.
7. Colorado (4) – Buffs badly need Tacoma native Sefo Liufau to get healthy to have any shot at a bowl game.
8. Arizona State (6) – Weak showing in San Antonio does nothing to disprove notion that Sun Devils might be in for a rough season.
9. USC (8) – The Clay Helton Era doesn’t feel a whole lot different than the Steve Sarkisian Era so far.
10. Arizona (11) – After unimpressive wins over Grambling State and Hawaii, Huskies are maybe last team Wildcats want to see in their Pac-12 opener.
11. Washington State (12) – Cougars get out of the cellar after a proper shellacking of poor, poor Idaho.
12. Oregon State (10) – Yes, the Beavers dropped two spots despite beating Idaho State 37-7. Why? Arizona and WSU were better.
TOP THREE OFFENSIVE PERFORMERS DURING NONCONFERENCE PLAY
Sure, some Pac-12 teams still have non-league games to play. But with the nonconference portion of the season essentially complete, here’s a look at the top three Pac-12 offensive performers from the first three weeks of the season.
3. Jake Browning, QB, Washington – He’s barely played in the second half through three games against inferior competition, but Browning has still thrown 12 touchdown passes and only one interception. He also leads the country in passing efficiency, he’s completing 71.6 percent of his passes (good for sixth nationally), and he’s averaging 10.1 yards per pass attempt, which also ranks sixth nationally.
2. Davis Webb, QB, California – Just like stud receiver Chad Hansen has plenty of opportunities to catch passes, Webb has many chances to throw them. But he’s thrown them quite well so far, well enough to lead the Pac-12 in total offense and average 453 passing yards per game. He also has a league-best 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions, and is completing 64.6 percent of his passes.
1. Chad Hansen, WR, California – Yes, Cal receivers are always going to have a chance to rank among the Pac-12’s statistical leaders due to how often the Golden Bears throw the ball, but Hansen’s numbers so far are borderline silly: through three games, he’s caught 40 passes for 546 yards and five touchdowns. He not only leads the league in each category, but leads the country in receptions and yards, and is tied for the national lead in touchdowns. Could be a historic season for the former Idaho State transfer.
