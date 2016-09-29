5 things to watch in college football, Pac-12 this week

Games of the week
You already know the No. 10-ranked Huskies host the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal on Friday. But there are three other games between ranked teams this week, including a pair of top-10 matchups and one top-five matchup. The headliner is No. 3 Louisville at No. 5 Clemson (5 p.m., Ch. 4), though No. 8 Wisconsin visits No. 4 Michigan earlier in the day (12:30 p.m., Ch. 4), and No. 24 Georgia hosts No. 11 Tennessee at the same time (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
Targeting still unclear
The Pac-12 this week confirmed that officials were correct not to assess a targeting penalty against UCLA’s Tahaan Goodman for a blatant, helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Stanford receiver Francis Owusu out of the game with a concussion, writing in a statement that the hit did not occur on a defenseless receiver, nor was it made specifically with the crown of the helmet. The Big Ten this week announced that a targeting call against a Penn State linebacker, which resulted in his ejection from the game, was incorrect and should not have been made. Don’t you just love this rule?
Job openings
Ah, it’s that time of year again, when traditional powers upset with the way their seasons turned out decide to fire the coach and — wait, it’s still September? That didn’t matter to LSU athletic director Joe Alleva, who decided after the Tigers’ loss to Auburn last week that it was time to part ways with longtime head coach Les Miles. Which raises the question: If LSU is willing to fire a national championship-winning head coach who won 77 percent of his games in 12 seasons and never won fewer than eight in a single year … why would anyone want to coach at LSU?
Pac-12 North thoughts
Washington’s game against Stanford this week likely will go a long way toward determining the Pac-12 North champion, but keep an eye on Pullman, where Washington State hosts an Oregon team trying to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2007. An Oregon loss in that game all but assures the Ducks will not win the North division this season, meaning it could already be a two-team race between UW and Stanford.
Anthem protests
University of Nebraska regent and former Omaha mayor Hal Daub said this week that he wants players who kneel during the national anthem to be kicked off the team. His comments came after three Cornhuskers players joined the anthem protest movement started by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who takes a knee during the anthem to bring awareness to racial injustice. Daub, a white, 75-year-old, told the Lincoln Journal Star that players should “do their protesting on somebody else’s nickel,” apparently unaware that those same players have generated a great many nickels for the university and receive very few of them in return.
