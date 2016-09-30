Washington routs Stanford 44-6

Washington offensive lineman Michael Kneip (67) celebrates with fans after Washington’s 44-6 win against Stanford. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington tight end Darrell Daniels (15) and Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) celebrate Pettis’ touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington linebacker Psalm Wooching (28) and Washington linebacker Connor O’Brien (29) pressure Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst (10) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (99) sacks Stanford quarterback Ryan Burns (17) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (99) and Washington linebacker Psalm Wooching (28) celebrate Gaines’ sack of Stanford quarterback Ryan Burns (17) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (12) makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Fans wave their hats as they ready for the opening kickoff. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Fans check their phones after the Huskies take the field to start the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Stanford head coach David Shaw and Washington head coach Chris Petersen meet after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
The Washington Marching Band performs during the pregame ceremony. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) forces his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
A ref goes down during a play in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Fans cheer as Stanford quarterback Ryan Burns (17) prepares to take the snap in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Players celebrate after a second quarter sack by Washington linebacker Joe Mathis (5). The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) can’t quite pull in a catch in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Fans and cheerleaders cheer during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a pass in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
The Washington Marching Band performs during the pregame ceremony. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington linebacker Psalm Wooching (28) and Washington defensive lineman Elijah Qualls (11) sack Stanford quarterback Ryan Burns (17) forcing a fumble in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) makes a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a touchdown pass to Washington wide receiver John Ross (not pictured) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Fans celebrate after Washington’s win against Stanford. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) passes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey (5) is brought down by Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) tries to break through a tackle by Stanford cornerback Alameen Murphy (23) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) scores a touchdown in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) pulls in a touchdown pass in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey (5) is stopped during a run in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Hands slap a players’ helmet in celebration after students rushed the field following Washington’s 44-6 win against Stanford. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
The Huskies take the field before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) warms up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Fans celebrate by rushing the field after Washington’s 44-6 win against Stanford. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
The Washington marching band performs before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Players walk through a tunnel of Washington marching band members as they make their way to the stadium before the game against Stanford. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Rowdy fans dance on the back of a truck while tailgating before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Fans pack the field next to Husky Stadium. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Children play catch in the parking lot outside of Husky Stadium before Washington’s game against Stanford. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, September 30, 2016.
