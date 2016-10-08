Huskies end streak, beat Oregon 70-21

Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) points to Oregon’s Jimmie Swain (18) while rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) pulls in a catch in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) pulls down a one-handed touchdown catch in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
The Huskies take the field. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (99) sacks Oregon's Justin Herbert (10). The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington linebacker Joe Mathis (5) celebrates a sack in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
The Huskies line up on offense in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) breaks away for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) reacts after running for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington running back Jomon Dotson (10) runs in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) runs through a tackle by Oregon's Keith Simms (24) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) calls out a play. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Puddles and Harry the Husky dance in the endzone during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Oregon's Royce Freeman fumbles in the second quarter. The fumble was recovered by Washington. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) pulls down a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington tight end Darrell Daniels (15) pulls down a catch in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Fans cheer during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) high-fives fans as he leaves the stadium. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
The crowd and the Huskies sing "Bow Down to Washington" after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen watches from the sideline. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
A Ducks fan watches the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington defensive back Budda Baker (32) runs after an interception in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
The Huskies stop Oregon’s Royce Freeman, left, in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Oregon’s Arrion Springs breaks up a pass intended for Washington wide receiver John Ross (1). The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen and Oregon coach Mark Helfrich meet after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Husky fans cheer during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Players high-five fans as they leave the stadium. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) walks off the field following the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington running back Jomon Dotson (10) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) runs after a catch in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington players led, by Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22), greet the crowd following the win. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) makes a catch during warm-ups. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
A bald eagle flies through the stadium during pregame ceremonies. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) warms up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) takes he field before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
