5 things to watch in college football for Week 8

TOP GAMES
There are three matchups this week between top-25 teams, all in the SEC, and one of them features a pair of top-10 teams. The marquee tilt is No. 6 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (12:30 p.m. Saturday, Ch. 7) in a battle of unbeatens. No. 17 Arkansas travels to No. 21 Auburn (3 p.m., ESPN), and No. 25 LSU hosts three-loss, 23rd-ranked Mississippi (6 p.m., ESPN).
PAC-12 GAME OF THE WEEK
Not a particularly thrilling slate of games this week, but my pick for the most interesting is Colorado’s noon Saturday game at Stanford. The Cardinal rebounded from consecutive blowout losses by coming from behind to beat Notre Dame, and the Buffaloes are a serious Pac-12 South title contender. A victory would give Colorado bowl eligibility for the first time since it joined the league in 2011.
BROWNING’S HEISMAN ODDS
The Westgate Las Vegas sports book gives UW quarterback Jake Browning 8-to-1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy. Those are the third-best odds on the board, behind Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (1-to-2), the clear front-runner, and Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (6-to-1). Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson also was given 8-to-1 odds. Browning leads the nation in touchdown passes, completion percentage and passing efficiency.
ROOM TO MOVE?
Other than Alabama’s game against Texas A&M, none of the teams ranked ahead of No. 5 Washington appear to be in danger of losing this week. No. 2 Ohio State is a 19 1/2-point favorite at Penn State; No. 3 Michigan is a 36-point home favorite against Illinois; and No. 4 Clemson is idle. And even if Alabama loses, it seems likely that Texas A&M would leap past UW in the polls.
FIRST TO 1,000
The first FBS player to crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season: San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey, a darkhorse Heisman candidate who has 1,111 yards through six games and is averaging 6.65 yards per carry. His 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for second-most nationally, and he leads the country in rushing attempts with 167. He rushed for 1,867 yards as a sophomore and 1,653 last year as a junior, so he’s on track for the best year of his career — and, perhaps, the coveted 2,000-yard mark.
