5 things to watch in college football for Week 8

1:59 LB Keishawn Bierria previews Oregon State Pause

2:43 LB Psalm Wooching previews Oregon State

2:40 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews game against Oregon State

9:58 Markelle Fultz: 'I don't even think about the NBA'

2:49 Lorenzo Romar at UW basketball media day

1:27 DE Joe Mathis discusses Huskies' 6-0 start

2:51 UW's Kevin King shares his thoughts during bye week

1:30 UW receiver John Ross discusses the Huskies

3:19 What does Jake Browning have to say about the Huskies?

2:06 Andrew Kirkland on UW's bye week