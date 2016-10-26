The News Tribune’s Pac-12 power rankings for Week 9

1. Washington (1 last week): Game at Utah is being billed as toughest of season, yet Huskies still are 10-point favorites on the road. Hmm.
2. Washington State (3): Guess the Cougars hid their signs pretty well against Arizona State.
3. Utah (5): Can probably go ahead and give Joe Williams the 2016 award for “best formerly retired running back.”
4. USC (2): Trojans should beat Cal this week, but 16.5-point spread seems a little steep, yeah?
5. Colorado (4): Down is up, up is down, and the Buffaloes just beat Stanford by a score of 10-5.
6. California (9): Bears aren’t happy about playing a Thursday night game against a USC team coming off a bye.
7. Arizona State (7): Thanks to his postgame handshake with Mike Leach, we all know that when Todd Graham gets angry, he talks a lot about animal feces.
8. Stanford (6): David Shaw announced the Cardinal have replaced Ryan Burns with Keller Chryst as the team’s starting quarterback, which likely won’t do much to change the fact that Stanford simply isn’t very good this year.
9. UCLA (8): Jim Mora insisted after UCLA’s loss to Utah that he hasn’t lost the Bruins’ locker room. He has, however, lost five games.
10. Oregon State (12): If the Beavers can figure out how to run the ball like they did on their first possession of the second half last week against UW, they might just win another game this year.
11. Oregon (10): Ducks must win four of their last five games just to get bowl eligible. Mighty, fallen, etc.
12. Arizona (11): ’Cats one of three teams trying to avoid being the first Pac-12 squad to six losses. Have to beat Stanford to make it happen.
THREE MOST INTERESTING REMAINING GAMES ON THE PAC-12 SCHEDULE
1. Washington at Washington State, Friday, Nov. 25: Unless both of these teams completely collapse in the coming weeks, the Apple Cup will decide the Pac-12 North champion. Luke Falk vs. Jake Browning. Gabe Marks and River Cracraft vs. John Ross and Dante Pettis. Chris Petersen vs. Mike Leach and the little scrap of paper he writes his plays on. It’ll be a fun one.
2. Utah at Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 26: The only two Pac-12 South teams with fewer than two league losses could be playing for the division title when they meet in the regular season finale. The Pac-12 has tried to make this matchup a rivalry since both teams joined the league in 2011, and this year, there might actually be something on the line.
3. USC at Washington, Saturday, Nov. 12: At 3-2 in Pac-12 play, the Trojans still have a shot at the Pac-12 South championship, and will be favored to win four of their final five games. And while the Huskies will be favored in this game, USC has looked good enough in recent weeks to think the Trojans could wind up one of the Pac-12’s top teams by season’s end.
Christian Caple
