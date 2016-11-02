Gameday: Washington vs. Western Washington (exhibition)

Washington (0-0, 0-0 in Pac-12) vs. Western Washington (0-0, 0-0 in GNAC)
7 p.m. Thursday, Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle
TV: N/A. Radio: N/A.
All-time series: Washington leads, 17-0.
Projected starters
Statistics for 2015-16 unless otherwise noted
WESTERN WASHINGTON
1 Taylor Stafford, G (6-1, RSr.): Transfer from Evansville
5 Trey Dreschel, G (6-6, So.): 11.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg
35 Jeffrey Parker, F (6-6, Sr.): 17.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg
25 Daulton Hommes, F (6-7, RFr.): Redshirted last season
15 Logan Schilder, C (7-0, So.): Played last year at Whatcom CC
WASHINGTON
20 Markelle Fultz, G (6-4, Fr.): Has not played in college
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, So.): 7.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, So.): 6.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, So.): 7.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg
10 Malik Dime, F (6-9, Sr.): 6.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Scouting report: The primary intrigue in Washington’s only exhibition of the 2016-17 season is the collegiate debut of star freshman Markelle Fultz, a 5-star recruit considered perhaps the top prospect in the 2017 NBA draft class. Fultz, a combo guard from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, chose UW over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Arizona and many others, and is expected to be one of the nation’s best players. … UW lost its top three scorers from last season — Andrew Andrews, Dejounte Murray and Marquese Chriss — and will rely on Fultz, Crisp and Thybulle to pick up that slack. … The Huskies were one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the country last season. They need Dickerson and Dime to improve in that area, and will hope for help from reserve big men Matthew Atewe, Sam Timmins and Devenir Duruisseau. … Western Washington has played one exhibition, a 110-57 victory over Capilano University (North Vancouver, British Columbia) in Bellingham. Parker led the Vikings with 26 points in 29 minutes, while Dreschel added 22 points and 10 rebounds, Stafford scored 20 points with six rebounds and six assists, Hommes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Schilder had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight blocked shots. … The Vikings were picked to finish second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, behind preseason favorite Alaska Anchorage. WWU fnished sixth in the GNAC last year with a 16-15 overall record. … Tony Dominguez holds an 87-37 record while entering his fifth season as WWU’s head coach and his 22nd season in the program. A longtime assistant, Dominguez replaced then-Vikings coach Brad Jackson when he left in 2012 to join Lorenzo Romar’s staff at UW. … WWU’s roster includes 11 players who list hometowns in Washington.
