The News Tribune’s Pac-12 power rankings, Week 11

2:46 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews USC Pause

2:11 OL Trey Adams previews the USC game

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

1:24 Latino grocery owner reacts to Trump win

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:38 Highlights: Calley Heilborn leads Auburn Riverside to 3-2 4A district-title win over Bellarmine Prep