The News Tribune’s Pac-12 power rankings, Week 11

1. Washington (1 last week): Huskies vs. USC in a big game in November? Man, this season really does feel like the ’90s.
2. Washington State (4): Anyone who watched Cal’s game vs. UW last week should expect Cougars to hang 70 on the Bears this week.
3. USC (3): Sam Darnold might be the most underrated player in the Pac-12 right now.
4. Colorado (5): Here’s how much Buffaloes have improved: Beating UCLA by only 10 points seemed like somewhat of a letdown.
5. Utah (2): Thursday night game at ASU is a big one for Utes to keep pace in Pac-12 South race.
6. Stanford (6): The Cardinal meet Oregon this week in a battle of former Pac-12 North powers.
7. Arizona State (8): Take heart, Sun Devils fans: Arizona is still on the schedule.
8. California (7): A 7:30 p.m. game between Cal and WSU in Pullman? Move along, nothing to see here.
9. Oregon (8): Ducks need to win their final three games – vs. Stanford, at Utah and at Oregon State – to make a bowl game.
10. UCLA (10): With Josh Rosen out for the season, a final record of 3-9 is not inconceivable for the Bruins.
11. Oregon State (11): No reason for Beavers not to believe they can win at UCLA this week.
12. Arizona (12): How far have Wildcats fallen? They were officially eliminated from bowl contention by losing, 69-7, at Washington State.
PAC-12 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
1. JAKE BROWNING, QB, WASHINGTON
Stats: 149 for 220, 2,273 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs.
Comment: Browning is tied for the national lead in touchdown passes despite ranking 80th in pass attempts. He also leads the country in passing efficiency and is on pace to set the national record for that statistic. And he is tied for second nationally with an average of 10.3 yards per pass attempt.
2. LUKE FALK, QB, WASHINGTON STATE
Stats: 318 for 429, 3,237 yards, 28 TDs, 5 INTs.
Comment: Falk’s 74.1 completion percentage leads the nation, and he leads the Pac-12 in total passing yards. But his touchdown-to-interception ratio is probably the most impressive thing about his statistical profile, given how often WSU throws the ball.
3. JOHN ROSS, WR, WASHINGTON
Stats: 44 receptions, 742 yards, 14 TDs.
Comment: Ross leads the league (and is second in the nation) in touchdown receptions and ranks second in the league in receiving yards despite ranking eighth in catches. His speed has given the Huskies the deep threat they needed to enhance their passing game.
