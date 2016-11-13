Huskies fall to Yale 98-90 in home opener

University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the hoop through Yale forward Sam Downey (44) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) puts up a shot in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Matisse Thybulle (4) drives to the hoop in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Malik Dime (10) dives to break up a pass by Yale guard Anthony Dallier (1) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Head Coach Lorenzo Romar reacts after a turnover in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Malik Dime (10) blocks a shot by Yale guard Anthony Dallier (1) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Matisse Thybulle (4) drains a shot from the corner with a hand in his face in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Malik Dime (10) performs a reverse dunk in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Malik Dime (10) performs a reverse dunk in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Malik Dime (10) blocks a shot by Yale guard Anthony Dallier (1) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) fights for a rebound with Yale forward Sam Downey (44) in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Matisse Thybulle (4) puts pressure on Yale forward Sam Downey (44) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) dunks in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Coach Lorenzo Romar talks with University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Malik Dime (10) blocks a shot by Yale forward Eric Anderson (10) in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots through the defense of Yale forward Sam Downey (44) in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) tries to pull in a loose ball in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) screams after a break away dunk in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) and University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) team up to block a shot by Yale forward Eric Anderson (10) in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Matisse Thybulle (4) cheers after breaking up a Yale pass in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Yale guard Miye Oni (24) breaks up a pass by University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) gets around Yale forward Blake Reynolds (32) to score in the first half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Matisse Thybulle (4) fouls Yale guard Alex Copeland (3) in the closing seconds of the second half. The University of Washington Huskies played the Yale Bulldogs at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com