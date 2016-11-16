The News Tribune’s Pac-12 power rankings, Week 12

1. USC (3, last week): Think the Trojans might want that Stanford game back?
2. Washington (1): Loss to USC exposed weaknesses in UW’s pass rush, pass protection.
3. Washington State (2): Cougars keep rolling and finally play another game this week against a team with a winning record: Colorado.
4. Colorado (4): Buffaloes’ game against WSU has division championship implications, just like everyone thought.
5. Utah (5): Utes should wreck Oregon this week, setting up a huge game next week against Colorado.
6. Stanford (6): For all the talk of how far the Cardinal has fallen, it’s still on track to finish the regular season with a 9-3 record.
7. Arizona State (7): Sun Devils’ defense allows 6.82 yards per play, more than any other Pac-12 team.
8. UCLA (10): Bruins staved off bowl elimination with a win over OSU, but won’t be so lucky this week with USC on the docket.
9. Oregon (9): A nine-loss season isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the Ducks.
10. Oregon State (11): No reason why the Beavers can’t win their last two games — against Arizona and Oregon.
11. California (8): Must beat Stanford this week to avoid elimination from bowl contention. That starts with tackling someone. Anyone.
12. Arizona (12): Wildcats are capable of beating Oregon State this week. Just don’t think that they will.
Christian Caple: ccaple@thenewstribune.com
1. ADOREE’ JACKSON, USC
Stats: 16 returns, 464 yards, 29.0 per return, 1 touchdown, long of 100.
Comment: Jackson leads the Pac-12 in kickoff return average, and has three kick -return touchdowns in his career. He also has returned three punts for touchdowns, and UW coach Chris Petersen said last week that Jackson is the best kick returner he has ever prepared to face.
2. JOHN ROSS, WASHINGTON
Stats: 10 returns, 286 yards, 28.6 per return, 1 touchdown, long of 92.
Comment: How dangerous is Ross? Well, opposing teams kick to him so infrequently that he has only 10 kickoff returns in 10 games this season, so he doesn’t even qualify for the kick-return-average statistic. If he did, he would rank second in the Pac-12. Ross holds UW’s career record with four kick-return touchdowns.
3. CHARLES NELSON, OREGON
Stats: 33 returns, 863 yards, 26.15 per return, 1 touchdown, long of 100.
Comment: It hasn’t been all bad for the Ducks this year. Nelson gives Oregon one of the most difficult kick returners to defend in the conference, and he doubles as a punt returner, too, with two career punt returns for touchdowns.
Christian Caple: ccaple@thenewstribune.com
Comments