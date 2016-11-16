The News Tribune’s Pac-12 power rankings, Week 12

1:16 WR John Ross says Huskies don't want to let USC beat them twice Pause

3:57 DC Pete Kwiatkowski talks UW pass rush

2:55 Huskies kicker Cameron Van Winkle helped with Psalm Wooching's marriage proposal

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

2:43 Richard Sherman stumps - again- for Seahawks teammate Doug Baldwin, others for Pro Bowl

3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots