With UW’s final home game upcoming, here is a look at the Huskies’ 13-player senior class

Thirteen Washington Huskies football players will play their final collegiate home game Saturday when UW hosts Arizona State.
Here is a player-by-player breakdown of UW’s outgoing senior class, one that third-year coach Chris Petersen said was critical to establishing the foundation of his philosophies when he took over in December 2013.
“I think they’re much different people now and have been through a lot of hardship, adversity,” Petersen said. “That’s how it goes. I say that in a good way. I think they look back and go, ‘Wow, that was hard, but that was good.’ ”
In alphabetical order:
DB Brandon Beaver (Long Beach, California)
Beaver has played in 33 games with three career starts. He tore his ACL against Oregon last season, but recovered in time to make it back this year and had a 46-yard interception return in UW’s season opener. Beaver also became a father last December.
WR Drew Before (Spokane)
A walk-on who joined the program in 2014, Before appeared in three games last season and eight games this season, but has not yet caught a pass.
OL Shane Brostek (Kamuela, Hawaii)
The son of former UW offensive lineman Bern Brostek, Shane started two games last season and appeared in nine, and has appeared in every game this season (and starting seven). He was also a second-team Pac-12 All-Academic selection last year.
TE Darrell Daniels (Pittsburg, California)
One of UW’s regular game captains, Daniels began his career as a receiver before moving to tight end. He has 45 career receptions for 663 yards and four touchdowns.
OL Jake Eldrenkamp (Medina)
A two-year starter, Eldrenkamp developed into one of UW’s most consistent linemen and is a big reason why UW currently ranks 12th nationally in yards per rush. Eldrenkamp has started 19 games the last two years, and was named to the Pac-12’s All-Academic first team in 2014 and 2015.
DB Kevin King (Oakland, California)
King began his UW career as a safety, starting two games there as a true freshman and 12 more as a sophomore in 2014 before moving to cornerback as a junior. Now one of UW’s most valuable defensive players, King has started every game this season and should be selected in the 2017 NFL draft.
OL Michael Kneip (Bellevue)
Walk-on has appeared in 14 career games and won a community service award last year for his part in organizing UW’s “Lift For Life” fundraiser with Jeff Lindquist.
TE Jeff Lindquist (Mercer Island)
Originally a quarterback, Lindquist started UW’s 2014 season opener at Hawaii before moving into a reserve role. Moved to tight end this year. One of 11 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, a community-service based award.
OLB Joe Mathis (Ontario, California)
It’s been quite the journey for Mathis, who played sparingly as a true freshman in 2013, considered leaving the program during the 2014 season amid UW’s coaching change, then stuck it out to become the Huskies’ most productive pass rusher this season before sustaining a season-ending foot injury. He also got married and became a father.
DB Hayden Schuh (Vancouver, Washington)
UW’s Scout Team MVP in 2014, Schuh has played in 27 career games, mostly in a special-teams role. He has 16 career tackles, a forced fumble and very red hair.
DL Damion Turpin (Compton, California)
Has 26 total tackles in 26 career games, all in a reserve role. Played in every game this season.
K Cameron Van Winkle (Fall City)
Entered this season as UW’s all-time leader in made field-goal percentage at 81.8 and is 10 for 14 on field-goal tries this year. Also ranks third on UW’s career scoring list.
OLB Psalm Wooching (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)
Wooching came to UW as a fullback, moved to buck linebacker in 2014, played sparingly as a backup the last two seasons, then moved to strongside linebacker this year and became a regular starter. He is one of UW’s most improved defensive players, ranking second on the team with 4 1/2 sacks, including three in the Huskies’ 44-6 win over Stanford.
