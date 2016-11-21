Huskies men’s basketball gameday: Washington vs. Long Beach State

WASHINGTON (2-1) VS. LONG BEACH STATE (1-4)
8 p.m., Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: Washington leads, 5-0.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2016-17:
LONG BEACH STATE
1 Evan Payne, G (6-1, jr.): 10.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg.
11 Jordan Griffin, G (6-3, fr.): 6.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg.
21 Justin Bibbins, G (5-8, jr.): 7.0 ppg, 4.2 apg.
0 Gabe Levin, F (6-7, jr.): 12.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg.
23 Roschon Prince, F (6-6, jr.): 6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg.
WASHINGTON
20 Markelle Fultz, G (6-4, fr.): 27.0 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.3 rpg.
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, so.): 13.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 16.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg.
10 Malik Dime, F (6-9, sr.): 8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 bpg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, fr.): 5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg.
Scouting report: Long Beach State was the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the Big West title this season, receiving 19 of 23 first-place votes in the preseason media poll. The 49ers lost leading scorer Nick Faust, but return three starters and eight lettermen from a squad that finished last season with a 20-15 record and came within four points of winning the Big West tournament championship game against Hawaii. The 49ers then lost, 107-102, at Washington in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. … LBSU is coached by Dan Monson, who is in his 10th season at Long Beach after spending two seasons at Gonzaga and seven-plus years at Minnesota. … The 49ers are off to a rough start against a brutal schedule. They’ve lost by 37 points at Wichita State, by 26 points at North Carolina, by 32 points at Louisville and by 37 points at UCLA. LBSU’s only victory was a 95-59 win against Cal State Los Angeles. … Justin Bibbins, a junior point guard, was a second-team All-Big West selection last season after averaging 12 points and five assists per game. … Gabe Levin, a 6-7 forward, is LBSU’s second-leading returning scorer. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. … For the second consecutive game, the Huskies will enjoy a significant size advantage. Long Beach State does not list a player on its roster taller than 6-foot-9. … The 49ers are shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range, and have allowed their first five opponents to shoot 50.0 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range. LBSU has committed 84 turnovers (16.8 per game) to 67 for their opponents. … Aside from their NIT matchup last season, the Huskies have faced LBSU four previous times, with two of those coming in the p,ast three seasons. UW needed overtime to beat the 49ers in November 2013, and won 80-70 in November 2014.
