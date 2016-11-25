Washington pounds Washington State in Apple Cup

The Huskies celebrate their lopsided victory over the Cougars in the Apple Cup on Friday in Pullman. UW scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, all of them in the first quarter, three of them via passes by quarterback Jake Browning. “I think when we start fast, we’re pretty dangerous,” Browning said.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) and quarterback Jake Browning (3) walk back to the locker room with the Apple Cup trophy. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington defensive back Sidney Jones (26) hoists the Apple Cup Trophy following the Huskies' 45-17 win against the Cougars in the Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
The Huskies celebrate after their 45-17 win against the Cougars in the Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea (50) kisses the Apple Cup trophy after the Huskies beat the Cougars 45-17. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Gov. Jay Inslee hands the Apple Cup trophy to head coach Chris Petersen after the Huskies' 45-17 win against the Cougars in the Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
The Huskies celebrate after their 45-17 win against the Cougars in the Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
The Huskies celebrate after their 45-17 win against the Cougars in the Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington linebacker Psalm Wooching (28) celebrates after the Huskies' 45-17 win against the Cougars in the Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) passes i the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State running back James Williams (32) leaps over Washington defensive back Budda Baker (32) and Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (21) during a run in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) looks to pass in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Head coach Chris Petersen reacts to a false start penalty by the Huskies. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State wide receiver Gabe Marks (9) makes a leaping catch in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State wide receiver Kaleb Fossum (83) rolls during a punt return in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State offensive lineman Cody O'Connell (76), wide receiver Gabe Marks (9) and wide receiver John Thompson (85) celebrate Marks' touchdown in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) looks to pass i the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State running back Gerard Wicks (23) is tackled by Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. (8) breaks through a tackle in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp, left, breaks up a pass intended for Washington State wide receiver Gabe Marks during the second quarter.
Washington State wide receiver John Thompson (85), a former walk-on out of Bethel High School in Spanaway, is upended by Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (21) during the second quarter Saturday.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) is tackled by Washington State defensive lineman Garrett McBroom (99) during a run in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State cornerback Darrien Molton (3) breaks up pass intended for Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
UW’s John Ross, right, tries to shake off WSU’s Treshon Broughton . Ross finished with eight catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also gained 37 yards on two carries.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) is tackled by Washington State cornerback Treshon Broughton (16) after running on a reverse in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) goes airborne trying to avoid a tackle by Washington State safety Shalom Luani (18) and Washington State cornerback Marcellus Pippins (27) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) sacks Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington State wide receiver Robert Lewis (15) pulls down a catch for a big gain in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) catches a touchdown pass i the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
The Huskies take the field for Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) takes the field before the Apple Cup. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) scores a touchdown under heavy pressure by Washington State cornerback Darrien Molton (3) and Washington State safety Charleston White (4) in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington linebacker DJ Beavers (15) intercepts a pass in the end zone to stop a Cougar drive in the final seconds of the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) scores a touchdown in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) and Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) celebrate a Ross touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, November 25, 2016.
