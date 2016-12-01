Pac-12 championship breakdown: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 8 Colorado

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer Pause

6:04 Deadly encounter detailed by home owner Kristi Croskey

0:40 Gov. Jay Inslee pays respect for fallen Tacoma officer

2:22 Mayor Marilyn Strickland speaks of fallen Tacoma officer

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:49 Horrific sounds of gunfire shock and sadden neighbors

2:35 Russell Wilson on Tampa loss: "That was last week" Seahawks

2:01 Grief and sadness pervade night cop is killed

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call