Huskies continue to show progress in 94-72 rout of Seattle U

2:53 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Peach Bowl preparation Pause

2:41 Noah Dickerson after UW's win over Seattle U

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U

3:33 WR Dante Pettis previews national semifinal vs. Alabama

3:30 RB Myles Gaskin previews national semifinal vs. Alabama

1:30 The many layers to massage industry make it hard to police

1:31 Site prep begins for LNG plant, protests continue

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened