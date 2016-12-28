Surest way for Huskies to upset Alabama? Continue forcing turnovers (and don’t commit any)

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

3:15 Highlights: Kentwood rallies late for 40-37 win over West Seattle