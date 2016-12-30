Who will win the Peach Bowl? Breaking down No. 4 Washington’s national semifinal vs. No. 1 Alabama

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF (Peach Bowl, semifinal)
No. 4 WASHINGTON HUSKIES (12-1, 8-1 in Pac-12) vs. No. 1 ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE (13-0, 8-0 in SEC)
12 p.m. Saturday, Georgia Dome, Atlanta
TV: ESPN. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7 FM
THE MATCHUPS, THE EDGE
QUARTERBACK
Jake Browning has been the more efficient and productive passer, setting UW’s single-season record for touchdown passes with 42 while throwing only seven interceptions and ranking fifth nationally in passing efficiency. Jalen Hurts doesn’t have that kind of statistical profile through the air, though he is slightly more accurate and is plenty capable of making big plays with his arm. His running ability – 841 yards, 12 touchdowns – is what sets him apart. Think Hurts will be more difficult for UW to defend than Browning will be for Alabama.
THE EDGE: ALABAMA
RUNNING BACK
The Huskies have two good ones, Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman, who combined for 2,175 yards rushing and 6.5 yards per carry through UW’s first 13 games – and Coleman leads all qualified Pac-12 players in yards per rush with 7.8. Alabama has a three-man running back rotation led by Damien Harris (986 yards, 2 touchdowns), with Joshua Jacobs (548 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Bo Scarbrough (539 yards, 7 touchdowns) contributing regularly, too. The fact that UW has to contend with Alabama’s front seven gives the Tide’s runners a slight edge here.
THE EDGE: ALABAMA
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
John Ross and Dante Pettis have combined to catch more touchdown passes (31) than Alabama’s entire team, and no receiver in this game has been more productive than Ross this season. Alabama counters with ArDarius Stewart, Calvin Ridley and tight end O.J. Howard, all of whom will be difficult for UW to cover. But the big-play potential of Ross and Pettis gives the Huskies the edge at wideout.
THE EDGE: WASHINGTON
OFFENSIVE LINE
Alabama has an All-American at left tackle in Cam Robinson, and a freshman All-American at right tackle in Jonah Williams. Washington has a pair of first-team All-Pac-12 players (Trey Adams and Jake Eldrenkamp), plus a savvy veteran at center (Coleman Shelton) who helped pave the way for a consistently successful rushing attack. UW is smaller and quicker. Alabama is bigger and more touted.
THE EDGE: ALABAMA
DEFENSIVE LINE
No doubt Washington’s group is stout, and will provide a challenge for Alabama’s offensive line. Elijah Qualls, Vita Vea and Greg Gaines are a formidable crew, tough against the run and capable of pushing the pocket. But Alabama’s d-line talent is off the charts. That would be the case even if Nagurski Trophy winner Jonathan Allen didn’t have a bunch of big, mean dudes around him, because he can dominate a game by himself. But he has plenty of help in Dalvin Tomlinson and Da’Ron Payne, and ‘Bama has 45 sacks and leads the nation in rush defense for a reason.
THE EDGE: ALABAMA
LINEBACKERS
Again, Washington has talent here in spite of season-ending injuries to middle linebacker Azeem Victor and rush linebacker Joe Mathis. Keishawn Bierria leads the group, DJ Beavers has filled in admirably for Victor and Psalm Wooching has turned in some big plays, too. But the Tide have Butkus Award winner Reuben Foster, plus fellow studs Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson.
THE EDGE: ALABAMA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
This is yet another position at which Alabama is stocked with future NFL talent – but so are the Huskies. Budda Baker was a first-team All-America selection by a few outlets, and Pac-12 quarterbacks mostly tried to avoid all-league cornerback Sidney Jones. Add in Kevin King, Taylor Rapp and Jojo McIntosh, and UW’s starting defensive backfield can stack up against any in the country – even a Tide group led by first-team All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick.
THE EDGE: WASHINGTON
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Huskies have a slightly more accurate kicker, as Cameron Van Winkle made 16-of-20 field-goal attempts this season, compared to 19-of-26 by Alabama’s Adam Griffith. Statistically, UW covers and returns kickoffs better, though Alabama punter JK Scott has the Tide atop the national team leaders in punting average at 47.72 yards per kick. Both teams rank among the top 15 nationally in punt-return average. Alabama has returned four punts for touchdowns this season -- two of them on blocks -- and UW has returned two. It’s close, but having John Ross back on kickoffs probably gives the Huskies the nod here.
THE EDGE: WASHINGTON
INTANGIBLES
This is essentially a home game for the Crimson Tide, who are playing a mere three-hour drive from their campus in Tuscaloosa – and they also played their last game, a 54-16 victory over Florida in the SEC championship game, at the Georgia Dome. … The Huskies have not lost on the road this season, going 5-0. Alabama has not lost a game, period, since Sept. 19, 2015. … UW coach Chris Petersen is 6-3 in bowl games. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 10-8, and 7-3 at Alabama, including five victories in BCS national championship or College Football Playoff games.
THE PICK: Alabama 23, Washington 13.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
