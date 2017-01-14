Washington falls to Stanford 76-69

Washington forward Matthew Atewe (41) dunks against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Stanford 's Robert Cartwright (2) dribbles next to Washington guard David Crisp (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Washington forward Noah Dickerson, center right, battles for a rebound against Stanford guard Marcus Allen, center left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Stanford guard Marcus Allen (15) scores against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) shoots over Stanford guard Dorian Pickens (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) goes up for a dunk as Stanford guard Dorian Pickens (11) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Stanford forward Michael Humphrey (10) celebrates after scoring against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Stanford guard Dorian Pickens (11) dribbles next to Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots past Stanford guard Marcus Allen (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar applauds as his team plays against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots over Stanford forward Marcus Sheffield (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Stanford forward Michael Humphrey (10) dunks against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Washington guard David Crisp (1) shoots over Stanford guard Robert Cartwright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo