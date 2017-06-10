Nephew of Jay Z latest addition to UW men’s basketball class

On his Twitter account, he calls himself, “Clutch Carter.”
And the Washington Huskies men’s basketball tean will get to see how clutch of a player Nahziah Carter really is in the Pac-12 Conference.
Originally committed to the University of Dayton before Archie Miller left for Indiana, the 6-foot-6 Carter announced Friday he had a new home - Washington - for the fall.
Carter is also the nephew of famous rapper Jay Z, also know as Shawn Carter.
UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON COMMIT #GOHUSKIES #UDUB #UW #PAC12 BETTER LATE THAN NEVER pic.twitter.com/JIT1rCNvd3— Nahziah Carter (@_ClutchCarter) June 10, 2017
The small forward from Bishop Kearney in Rochester, New York, visited the UW campus Monday. He decided to join new coach Mike Hopkins’ squad four days later.
After signing with Datyon last November, Carter was granted a release by the university in February after the coaching change. An all-area Rochester first teamer for 2016-17, Carter had considered trying to reclasify and attend prep school for the upcoming season.
Last season, Carter averaged 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Kearney, which reached the state semifinals. He is considered a high-powered athlete who could use a redshirt season to get stronger.
Carter joins Jaylen Nowell as part of this Huskies’ class of recruits. Nowell, out of Garfield High School in Seattle, signed with former coach Lorenzo Romar last November, but after Romar was fired, he kept his commitment to his home-city university.
