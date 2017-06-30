All equal at UW: New coach Mike Hopkins basketball coaching staff will be paid the same

All three of the Washington Huskies men’s basketball assistant coaches will be paid equally during the next two seasons, according to copies of their contracts obtained by The News Tribune.
Will Conroy, Cameron Dollar and Dave Rice – the three assistants hired by new coach Mike Hopkins upon his arrival at UW in March – each signed two-year contracts and will each be paid a base salary of $250,008 per year, plus standard incentives for academic and on-court achievement.
That’s a significant raise for Conroy, the lone holdover from former coach Lorenzo Romar’s staff. Conroy, who debuted as an assistant coach during the 2015-16 season, was guaranteed $156,000 per year under his old contract. His new agreement also includes a lump-sum, $25,000 retention incentive, “in consideration of employee agreeing to a two-year contract.”
The News Tribune also obtained a copy of Hopkins’ formal employment contract, which includes a few details not listed in the original memorandum of understanding distributed to media the day of Hopkins’ introductory press conference – specifically, what would happen in the event he is terminated without cause.
Hopkins, who signed a six-year agreement worth a total of $12.3 million, would be due the entirety of his remaining guaranteed compensation in the event he is terminated without cause – though if he obtains employment elsewhere, the school’s financial obligation would be reduced by the amount of his new salary. (The $3.2 million buyout paid to Romar, who was fired in March, was not contingent upon his future employment status.)
The combined salaries of the three assistant coaches ($750,024) represents only a slight increase from last year, when Conroy, Raphael Chillious and Michael Porter were guaranteed a total of $746,016 (though Porter’s housing and family travel allowance accounted for $75,000 of that). But that money wasn’t spread nearly as evenly on last year’s staff, as Porter’s compensation totaled $375,000, Chillious made $215,016 and Conroy made $156,000 (those figures include base salary, plus other guaranteed compensation).
Under their new contracts, each assistant coach can earn up to $65,000 per year in bonuses, including $5,000 per year for an Academic Progress Rate score of 970 or higher, plus bonuses for winning the Pac-12 regular-season ($8,000) and Pac-12 tournament championships ($5,000), as well as participation and success in the NCAA tournament. (A national title, for example, would fetch each coach an additional $47,000 -- $20,000 for winning it all, $10,000 for appearing in the Final Four, $4,000 each for appearing in the Elite 8, Sweet 16 and round of 32, and $5,000 for simply making the tournament. For the sake of comparison, Hopkins would earn $235,000 in bonuses for the same feat.)
Conroy and Rice’s contracts include the same buyout clause in the event they are terminated without cause in the next two years. If that happens, the school would owe Conroy and Rice the remainder of their guaranteed compensation (up to a year), but only until they obtain employment at another Division I school or with an NBA team. The language in Dollar’s contract is slightly different – in the event he is terminated without cause, he would be owed the full amount of his remaining guaranteed compensation, regardless of whether the duration exceeds one year, and there is no language stipulating that he would not receive that money if he got another job.
Additionally, Conroy and Rice would be due only one month’s salary if they are terminated as a result of Hopkins leaving voluntarily for another job; if Hopkins is terminated without cause, Conroy and Rice would be due their guaranteed monthly salary each month until the agreement’s expiration date, or until they obtain employment elsewhere. Dollar’s buyout clause does not include any language accounting for Hopkins’ departure.
If either Conroy, Rice or Dollar voluntarily leave UW for another job at a Division I school or with an NBA team, that coach would owe the school the amount of his base salary for one year ($250,008).
Dollar, a former UW assistant under Romar, spent the last eight seasons as head coach at Seattle University. He was fired in March after the Redhawks posted a 13-17 record. As a private institution, Seattle U is not obligated to release employee salary information.
Rice, the former UNLV head coach, was an assistant last season at Nevada, where he was paid a surprisingly low salary of $75,000, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal – but that was largely because Rice is still due $300,000 per year from UNLV through the 2018-19 season.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
