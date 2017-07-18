Kansas, Gonzaga highlight UW’s 2017-18 nonconference basketball schedule

The two biggest games on Washington’s 2017-18 nonconference men’s basketball schedule are those you already knew about.
It was reported previously that UW would face both Kansas and Gonzaga this upcoming season, and the Huskies’ Tuesday announcement of their full non-league schedule revealed that those games will be played in a five-day span -- first is the Dec. 6 game against Kansas in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a Dec. 10 game against Gonzaga at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Both KU and Gonzaga made the Elite Eight last season.
The Huskies begin the regular season Nov. 12 against Eastern Washington, then travel to New York for the 2k Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. Their first game in the tournament will be against Providence on Nov. 16, followed by a game against either Virginia Tech or Saint Louis the next day.
UW does not play another power-conference team until league play begins. The Huskies also don’t play a game at an opponent’s home arena until Pac-12 play.
Here is the full nonconference schedule, which is preceded by a Nov. 2 exhibition game against Saint Martin’s. Tipoff times and TV information will be announced at a later date. Home games in bold:
Thurs., Nov. 2 – Saint Martin's (exhibition)
Sun., Nov. 12 – Eastern Washington
Thurs., Nov. 16 – vs. Providence (2K Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden)
Fri., Nov. 17 – vs. Virginia Tech/Saint Louis (2k Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden)
Fri., Nov. 24 – Seattle U
Sun., Nov. 26 – UC Davis
Tues., Nov. 28 – Kennesaw State
Sun., Dec. 3 – Nebraska-Omaha
Wed., Dec. 6 – vs. Kansas (Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.)
Sun., Dec. 10 – Gonzaga
Sun., Dec. 17 – Loyola Marymount
Tues., Dec. 19 – Bethune-Cookman
Thurs., Dec. 21 – Montana
