Huskies assistant just fine not being on head-coaching radar anymore

More Videos 0:53 UW linebacker Sean Constantine talks about former DC Justin Wilcox, who is now Cal's coach Pause 1:44 Miss Exceptional pageant highlights Puyallup princesses' personalities 1:40 Nordic Festival features buttery treats 1:22 Pete Carroll on Cliff Avril's spine, Chris Carson's surgery, Rees Odhiambo out of hospital 1:06 Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released 0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club aN:aN Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersen on Cal game: 'Looking forward to challenge.' 0:53 Amtrak train hits and kills Puyallup pedestrian 3:53 Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UW linebacker Sean Constantine talks about former DC Justin Wilcox, who is now Cal's coach The Huskies host Cal at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Huskies host Cal at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

