Ex-Lincoln HS standout scores first touchdown ... on offense

More Videos 0:29 Jake Browning evaluates the Cal defense: 'They play pretty similar to our defense' Pause 0:33 UW coach Chris Petersen's remarks after a 38-7 win over California 0:49 Vita Vea talks about the pressure on Cal quarterback Ross Bowers 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 2:29 Pete Carroll on status of Prosise, Lane, Jefferson and more for Sunday 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:25 Tragic death of student rocks Peninsula High 1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UW linebacker and ex-Lincoln HS standout Jusstis Warren talks about his first college touchdown Warren, who plays most of the time at outside linebacker, scored his first college touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Jake Browning. Warren, who plays most of the time at outside linebacker, scored his first college touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Jake Browning. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Warren, who plays most of the time at outside linebacker, scored his first college touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Jake Browning. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com