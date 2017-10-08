Ex-Lincoln HS standout scores first touchdown ... on offense

Back at Lincoln High School, Jusstis Warren caught plenty of passes thrown his way during practices from coach Jon Kitna, who also happened to 16 seasons in the NFL.
And in the times Jake Browning gave him a few throws in practice as the team’s de facto fullback, Warren never dropped one of them.
But on Saturday, with the Husky Stadiun lights on, and everyone dressed in purple, it was all for real in a game.
And Warren, who plays most of the time at outside linebacker, scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Browning with less than five minutes remaining in third quarter of sixth-ranked UW’s 38-7 victory over California.
“I was glad ... they actually believed in me to do the play,” said Warren, a 6-foot-2. 252-pound sophomore built like a mini-tank. “It was one of those opportunities you wish for as a kid.”
What is plainly obvious about UW coach Chris Petersen, he has no qualms about running plays for non-ball carriers.
Warren was mainly known for his defense with the Abes as a News Tribune All-Area linebacker, but he also carried the football.
It was just during the offseason that Huskies coaches talked to Warren about lining up as a fullback. He has done that 8-10 times this season as a blocker.
“We had=ve a goal-lone pcakge for him, because he is a big body that can blow some things up,” UW quarterback Jake Browning said.
Warren said that a play-action pass for him was introduced before the season started, and that the offense has practiced it from time to time.
The Huskies had an ideal situation to go to it late in the third quarter on third-and-goal from the Bears’ 2.
Faking a handoff, Browning went on a bootleg to his right, and spotted Warren all alone standing in the end zone.
“Nobody was around,” Warren said. “That can be tough.”
Maybe on some days, but not on Saturday — and not in front of his parents, who were camped on the other end of the stadium.
“I was just hoping everything worked out in my favor,” Warren said.
It certainly did.
PAC-12 BOSS IN ATTENDANCE
Larry Scott, the Pac-12 commissioner, certainly had caught wind of Petersen’s early-week comments about how disappointed the coach was in all of the UW’s late kickoffs.
But that is how lucrative television contracts work, Scott reiterated.
“Coach Petersen is a great guy. We are fortunate to have him in the conference. His heart is in the right place. And I approve of him being supportive of the fans. He only wants what is best,” Scott said. “By the same token ... this was a vast improvement in terms of revenue and exposure.”
Scott said he met with Petersen on the field before the game, and the coach mentioned his remarks were blown out of proportion.
“I think we just need to move on,” Petersen said after the game. “We beat this one up enough.”
KICKER SITUATION FLUID
Senior Tristan Vizcaino got another crack at a field goal for the Huskies on Saturday, but missed a 38-yard attempt late in the first quarter. He is now 4-for-9 on field goals this season.
After that, it was backup Van Soderberg’s turn. And the Capital High School product made a 23-yard field goal, and all four of his PAT kick attempts.
Afterward, Petersen did not put his support behind just one guy moving forward.
“They take this really, really seriously, as much as anybody on the team,” Petersen said. “They were ... clean this week.”
EXTRA POINTS
The UW defense gave up 93 yards to Cal on Saturday, fifth-fewest in school history — and fewest since it allowed 83 yards in 1991. It was the seventh time in the modern era that the Huskies have held an opponent to less than 100 total yards. ...
Dante Pettis passed Beno Bryant (1,086 yards) to become the Huskies’ all-time punt return yardage leader with 1,132 yards. The all-time Pac-12 mark is 1,216 yards, held by Oregon’s Keenan Howry. ...
Tight end Hunter Bryant had nine catches for a team-high 121 yards. The last UW tight end to have a 100-yard receiving day was Gig Harbor product Austin Seferian-Jenkins in 2012, also against Cal. ...
Browning notched his eigth career rushing touchdown on a 21-yard scamper in the second quarter. ... Fans stood before the game for a moment of silence to honor those victims of the recent shooting in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
