What did Washington Huskies coach Chris Petersen have to say heading into Arizona State week?

UW coach Chris Petersen addressed the media for his sixth Monday press conference of the regular season as the team prepares to play against Cal on Saturday:
Opening comments:
“After watching the tape, really pleased with how really well our defense certainly played. That was an outstanding effort, to say the least. I thought we prepared well and I thought they really showed up to play. On offense at times, most of the time were really solid, seems to be a little lapse in there to kind of stay focused and keep doing what we think we can do, which is play at a high level most of the time. Overall it was good. I thought special teams were pretty solid. We did a nice job there. We had a few punts to return, which we weren’t sure we were going to get those opportunities. Dante didn’t break anything for a touchdown, but I thought we got some really good field position by him just catching the ball and getting some of those 15-, 16-yard returns, which was really big. That was a good game and we’re kind of on to the next thing - Arizona State. They’ve got some really talented guys that we’re still sorting out what they’re all about. Another one of the teams that has a bye in front of us. That’s always concerning, especially since they have a lot of volume on offense anyways. They’ll have a few more things for us. So onward and upward here we go.”
On how a three-man rush can change things when they can get to the quarterback?
“I think, I keep saying this about every other week, I think sacks - they aren’t probably as significant as turnovers, but they’re one of the next most important things - I know from our side when it happens to us how it puts us in such a hole. Not that you can’t get out of it, but it’s really, really significant. And then if you can get a bunch of them? I just think it changes the mentality on both sides of the ball.”
Does it feel like a snowball effect getting a run of sacks like that for the defense?
“It can. It can snowball on both sides. If that’s happening to us, you start thinking about calling different plays and the quarterback is trying to get rid of the ball and those type of things.”
Any part of you surprised about the game true freshman tigt end Hunter Bryant had?
“Not really what he did. We’ve seen that for quite a while. He can really, really catch the ball. He’s kind of like that unique athlete and he really understands that he has tremendous hands. Couple of those catches - I think Jake threw a couple of really good balls to him and a couple of them, like a little out route on third down and he really had to reach down by his ankles to get it. You see some of that stuff with him. He can go up and high-point balls and I think he can go low. He just has a really good range.”
Could Bryant slide into that role of being the second receiver after Dante Pettis?
“I think he can. I think our tight ends in general. The last couple of years everybody is like, they don’t use the tight ends. That’s not really the case. It’s really what we think is one, using our talent, and two, coverage dictates a lot of where the ball goes.”
The Jusstis Warren touchdown, had that been in your bag of tricks for a while?
“Yeah, so we’ve had some stuff – a package – which we really haven’t gotten to a whole bunch not just as a pass, but we use it as kind of down blind. He is a another guy who can catch pretty well for a big kind of physical guy, a defensive end type of guy that can catch.”
When did you settle on Warren being a de facto fullback this season?
“We looked a little bit at him last year. We didn’t do anything with it, but he kept fitting the size, the speed requirement. He is a pretty big, physical guy that can move his feet pretty well, and runs OK. Having decent hands is a little bit of a bonus.”
Is there a sense with Pac-12 coaches that the wacky bye-week situation needs to be addressed?
“That has been addressed a little bit already. Talking about it this season, if the season was a week longer, it starts to help everybody out in terms of – and I can’t remember if everybody gets two byes or how it goes – but it looks like it does help some things in terms of that. But then a week longer, you are in finals and got that right up to bowl games and all those types of things. But yeah, I think it’s really unique that some don’t have a bye at all, or Washington State has a bye right before they play us – and USC not at all, like you say. That is something I think everyone is already looking at trying to figure out what the best solution is for that.”
What is the deal moving forward with bye weeks for next year?
“I think that is a thing that has come up, like ‘How do you solve this?’, or if you start a week earlier, which everybody is like, ‘OK, hold on, we are already starting, like this year, everyone thought it was too early anyways.’ These are the different things that are being kicked around. And I don’t know if anybody has got a real strong opinion on it. You know, if you are us, you have a bye right in the middle of the season, and it works out pretty good. I think there are a couple of other things: I am not sure if someone has two byes or not – had something early, then late and then not at all. That is awkward.”
Being a meticulous game planner, do you like having a midseason bye as a tradeoff for some of the bye situations of teams that have two weeks to prepare for you?
“Yeah. Obviously there is no schedule where any coach is going, ‘That’s the one I want.’ For us on the bye, to have it right somewhere in the middle is a good thing. To have three teams that have byes right before you, that is not ideal. We cannot worry about other teams. We’ve just got to worry about our team. For us, it kind of felt fine.”
Did Drew Sample get engaged?
“I have no idea. … I don’t know. You know more than me.”
Do you have any regrets speaking up about all the night kickoffs given how ESPN has reacted to it?
“Not at all. I spoke my mind. Move on.”
Pac 12 commissioner Larry Scott said that you apologized to him for your comments before the game. Is that true?
“I did not. We had a quick conversation. That was kind of that, you know. I did tell him I thought things were blown out of proportion - a very quick conversation.”
What is your policy on TV production meetings leading up to a game?
“I think I’ve spoken to everybody since I’ve been here on the phone, and taken as much time as they want. You know, the media thing is important, I get that. But there is always a line that you’ve got to draw – when do you take care of our team? We’ve got a bunch of other things to do. Since I’ve been here, I think every week I’ve always spoken to production people for at least a half hour, or whatever they want – every week.”
At some point, do you feel like you have to stand up for your team when people are attacking your non conference schedule?
“What I always think is, and I say this, this is like a political job. I’m not really a political guy. I just try to be honest and there are certain times you do stand up for certain things and then you move on. What I need to do is move on and focus on Arizona State. That’s the most important thing for us.”
Are you disappointed to see the cupcake out of conference visual ESPN chose to broadcast?
“It is what it is.”
You won’t make any efforts to mend things with ESPN?
“I mean, like I said, we just need to move on. One of the things we try and do a decent job around here is keeping our players really focused on what’s important. It’s no different for me or the coaches. It’s easy to get all caught up in all kinds of stuff that’s really not going to help you win a game on Saturday.”
Any downside to ESPN comments?
“I don’t know about that. I don’t have any of the answers and all that stuff. All I know is the better we do, the better it is for Washington on the field.”
Is there a part of you that hopes you can generate conversation about some of the issues you’ve raised?
“I wouldn’t bring anything up, whether we’re talking about whatever if it’s not something that - whether it’s a bye week and those type of things, it’s something you’ve got to look at and see if you can make it better for everybody.”
Does it surprise you to hear about coach Gary Andersen and Oregon State parting ways?
“That’s hard. It’s too bad at least you can’t finish the season. I think it’s really, really hard on the kids and those type of things. This is a tough business. Some of the things we were talking about right before this. It can be hard. Yeah, it seems like things, I always talk about this, the patience level gets shorter and shorter as money and all those things keep getting bigger, everybody has less tolerance for not getting it done. That’s too bad.”
Can anybody stop that type of money-greedy growth in college football?
“Again, I think that’s another topic that’s one of those things that I think is being discussed. There’s not any easy solutions to any of those things. There are a lot of people involved, yeah, it could be hard. That’s a good question. I don’t really have the answers here. I know it kind of just keeps moving in the direction of less patience and get it fixed now.”
Would you be open to considering salary cap staffing cuts to get the schools in the black operationally and create more leverage for networks and schedule times?
“Like I said, I hadn’t spent a lot of time thinking about any of this stuff. I think there are probably people looking at this to try to keep it all, keep some sort of balance. I think if there are better ideas out there, everybody is going to be open to new ideas.”
What do you see on tape from ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins?
“Like I’ve been saying, it’s kind of how our schedule shapes up, each team has been the next best team we’ve played. It will be interesting. I guess we’re halfway through. Seems like this thing has gone fast. I think the last half of the season is going to be really interesting for everybody, including us. I think there’s so much parity in this conference. I think Arizona State has some very good talent. They do some really, really good things in all three phases, give you a lot of problems, give you a lot of problems. Not only their quarterback, they have a big time running back (Kalen Ballage), a couple really good running backs, N’Keal Harry, outstanding receiver, they have some really good skill guys. I’m just mentioning some guys, but they have guys that compliment these guys as well. On defense too they’re athletic. They have a couple defensive linemen that can really go and linebackers and all those type of things. Talent wise, this is a good crew.”
What is going on in the kicking competition between Van Soderberg and Tristan Vizcaino?
“Like I said after the game, all you can do is keep the kids competing and working hard and support them the best (you) can. I was proud of how those guys … worked last week. I was so disappointed that (Vizcaino) didn’t make (the kick vs. Cal), for him, because he was really on (last week in practice). And so was Van. Those guys both did a nice job. So we’ll just keep working and eventually it will show up on the game field. We’ll compete again this week and see where we are.”
Any advantage to telling the kicker they won the job beforehand?
“We’ll them that before, certainly before we go out on the field, probably on Thursday. But we just want them to compete for a few days and say, hey, give this guy the nod and see how it goes.”
The Huskies haven’t won in Tempe since 2001. Is there something unique about playing there?
“I can’t answer that. I just know that the one time we were down there (in 2015) — play a good team. That’s what I think — I think they have good teams and they have talent down there. I think that’s kind of how Arizona State’s been for a long time. I’ve paid attention to them since Dirk Koetter had been the coach there. I know the type of talent they can get there at Arizona State and the things they do. … They always seem to be a tough team. So I don’t know what it is about playing down there.”
Ex-UW assistant Dave Christiansen is working as an ASU consultant — any Christiansen influence you see on Sun Devils offense?
“Not so much. I think they’re offense is the same style that they’ve always run. It’s very similar to what they’ve always run. But there is a unique Alabama flavor, for sure, where their (offensive) coordinator has come from. But I think those two were similar anyway, and that’s the fit and why Coach Graham hired him. They do what they do. Definitely some unique wrinkles that they didn’t do in the past.”
Halfway through the season, how would you rate your team at this point?
“Each week we’ve kind of grown in certain areas. That’s kind of what it’s all about. There’s certain thing we come out of every game where we’re like, ‘That just didn’t feel like or look right — and how we get better from that?’ So each week I think the kids have really responded. But I think as we move forward here, I really do — I think we’re going to be tested like we haven’t been tested.”
Anything about your Huskies surprise you?
“I think we’re always surprised during certain games. We always get that. That’s part of the coaching thing where it’s like, ‘How does that happen?’ We had that punt that hit their (Cal) guy and Ben Burr-Kirven jumped on. He thought it hit one of our guys, but I go back to Dante trying to get everybody away (from the ball). There’s certain things we spent time working on and talking about and looking at and all those guys that you don’t think will show up for you — and then there it is. So that happens every game.”
Was the Warren touchdown run on a similar play for Psalm Wooching against Stanford last season?
“It was similar. Yeah, it was pretty similar to that one.”
More assessment of Warren and how he fits into your team?
“I think he’s a unique athlete that is getting better on defense. Can do some things on special teams and I think he can be a fullback if we really used a fullback a bunch. We just haven’t done that. WE kind of use our tight ends a little bit like that. A little bit more the direction we go but if we were to line up and do more with a fullback I think he can be a good true fullback.”
Is linebacker Azeem Victor healthy?
“He is. He is. Like I said before, I think our linebackers are playing good. I think we’ve got a group of them and coach Gregory is rotating all those guys in and kind of letting them compete and those things. But yeah, he is.”
Is Victor having difficulty finding a consistent role?
“We know he can play linebacker so we’re trying to get our best guys on the field in terms of certain packages and what they can do, what their best thing is physically. And also as strange as it seems there is a lot of complexity in terms of assignments and those things when we move a guy. It’s very hard to just put a guy out there without giving him a lot of reps and what he can do to expand a package. We’re always tinkering and trying to tweak and get our best guys on there and figure out who can ... I think Azeem is unique where he can do a couple of different things. I think he can play off the edge and he certainly can play inside.”
Do you mindfully do stuff for scout guys to reward them and keep them engaged?
“Yeah, I do. I think those guys are really important. One group I really think about is our scout offensive line. You always have five offensive linemen. At other positions you have two guys, but usually those scout offensive linemen take about every rep on a scout team in practice at kind of a thankless position. We always have our scouters of the week and call those guys out in a positive way. And we put a lot of pressure on those guy sas well to practice well. We’re only as good as our scout teams in fact we have kind of different styles of practicing and Thursday’s is not quite as physical as some of the other days and if the scout team doesn’t really pick the tempo up and practice as we need them to, the practice is not very good. and those guys really dictate a lot how practice goes, they really can. If we’re not getting the look and the tempo is not right we’re not getting any better at all. That’s a whole story in itself how important those guys are and what they do.”
Manny Wilkins remind you of anybody?
“No, not so much. Last year he was pretty banged up by the time he played us. I think he does a really nice job and they use him really well in their offense because he can throw it but they also keep you really honest in the run game. He will definitely pull the ball and in the pass game too if things break down he will get out of things and scramble. He’s a hard guy to tackle. We haven’t seen anybody like him yet thus far.”
Comments