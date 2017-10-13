Huskies want to put past desert disasters to rest at ASU

Two years ago, every member of the Washington Huskies football program was down in the dumps in the desert.
It was Jake Browning’s first season at quarterback, and the Huskies took a big lead into halftime at Arizona State.
But four UW turnovers fueled the Sun Devils’ fourth-quarter comeback and 27-17 victory.
That, by all accounts, was the low point of the Chris Petersen era. To this day, no player hides his true feelings about that game, even though the Huskies have won gone 21-2 since that loss.
And on Saturday night, No. 5 UW can put those past desert demons to rest with a game against ASU at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona where the Huskies have not won since 2001.
“We’re 1-1 (against them in my career), so I don’t know how good a mojo that is,” said Browning. “We have to improve down there.”
This is their chance.
When these two programs met in 2015, the UW was reeling a bit, having lost three of its past four games.
Early in the second quarter, Browning connected with Darrell Daniels on a 28-yard touchdown pass, and the Huskies led 17-0.
After that, the Sun Devils took over the game.
Even though Browning threw for a career-high 405 yards, the Sun Devils sacked him four times. And they picked him off three times in the fourth quarter.
“It was a terrible feeling losing that game,” UW receiver Dante Pettis said. “We rallied from that. Our mindset flipped a little bit.”
Pettis said the offense met the following day to share feelings about the loss, and to discuss a shift in mentality.
“It was a, ‘We can’t just show up and think we can get things done,’” Pettis said. “We all kind of new.”
After that, the Huskies won their final three games of the season. They have not stopped winning since then.
As far as the rematch in Tempe on Saturday, performance-wise, this appears to be another lopsided UW victory waiting to be made.
But Petersen sees all the talent, up and down the Sun Devils’ roster, and knows if the home team gets on some sort of hot streak during the game, it could make for a tough day.
“We know this is going to be a hard-fought game … and the toughest game we’ve had this year,” Petersen said. “Talk about it being a tough place to play or whatever — they’ve got really good coaches and got really good players. That is what makes it a tough place to play.”
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
No. 5 Washington (6-0, 3-0 in Pac-12 North) at Arizona State (2-3, 1-1)
7:45 p.m. PDT Saturday, Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
The line: UW by 17½
TV: ESPN Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7 FM
Outlook: There is just something about this particular opponent that makes UW coach Chris Petersen and his staff a tad uneasy.
Maybe it is because despite all of the mistakes ASU makes on both sides of the ball, one thing is still certain – this team has dudes.
And maybe it is because the Sun Devils often plays super aggressive and unscripted.
And perhaps most alarming, even with superior teams in the past, the Huskies have not won in this stadium since 2001.
ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins (108 of 164, 1,452 yards, eight touchdowns) will likely take shots more often down the field than any quarterback the Huskies have faced.
Why? Well, he has arguably the most physically-gifted wide receiver in the Pac-12 in N’Keal Harry, who was one of three pass catchers to have 100-yard receiving days against the Huskies last season as a freshman (six catches, 114 yards).
In the past two meetings, Jake Browning and the offense have had no issues moving the ball. They have totaled 1,086 yards.
Browning has passed for 300 or more yards in both games, including a career-best 405 yards in the 27-17 loss in 2015. And tailback Myles Gaskin has registered a pair of 100-yard rushing days, including 127 yards and a touchdown in the UW’s win last season.
If the Huskies limit turnovers on offense, and bait Wilkins into a couple on defense, they should end one of their most frustrating skids in Tempe.
The pick: Washington 42, ASU 24.
– Todd Milles, staff writer
