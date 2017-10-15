Incensed Browning challenges offense after ASU ‘punch in the face’

Safe to say, quarterback Jake Browning won’t be taking it easy during the University of Washington’s bye week.
In a rare display of unguarded anger following the Huskies’ stunning 13-7 loss at Arizona State on Saturday night, Browning almost seemed to issue a challenge to his teammates: Take a long look in the mirror during this break.
“I guess we’ll find out how we respond (to the loss),” Browning said. “Who is going to have a fire put underneath them and bounce back ... and not be front runners as guys who only work hard when it is going well?”
It was an uncommon and refreshing show of emotion by the UW junior, who often approaches press conferences as if they were trips to the dentist.
Two years ago in this same Sun Devil Stadium, Browning was a first-year starter for the Huskies when they lost, 27-17, to the Sun Devils
Browning called it a “low point” of his young career, mainly because he was not used to losing games.
When asked if the defeat Saturday — one that saw the Huskies score a late touchdown and gain just 230 yards — eclipsed that low point, Browning shook his head.
“An angry point,” he said.
UW coach Chris Petersen said the team will hold two practices this week, then give the players time off to “refresh and recharge for the second half.”
“We are not going to mope around. We are not going to feel sorry for ourself,” Petersen said. “We are going to reload, fix our mistakes and come back with a vengeance.”
The safe bet is that Browning won’t be taking any time off, rather he will thoroughly review with the coaching staff what is holding this Huskies offense back.
“This stuff, for me personally, it sticks with me,” Browning said. “If you are on offense and play for us and (need to) look for motivation, this was a punch in the face.
“There is definitely going to be a fire lit under the offense’s ass.”
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Comments