With one eye on UCLA, UW keeps focus on its young options at cornerback

2:00 Removing trees with butt rot at Spanaway Park Pause

0:41 UW coach Chris Petersen on UCLA: 'They got a lot of weapons … a lot of speed.'

0:27 UW safety Taylor Rapp says he has talked lacrosse with Ezekiel Turner

1:37 Neighbors find burned body on road

2:37 Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG

0:13 A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

0:32 Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment

10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

2:45 Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog