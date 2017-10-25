Pac-12 Rankings: Huskies, Cougars leading the way with Stanford not far behind

PAC-12 RANKINGS
1. WASHINGTON (6-1, No. 2 last week)
Last week: Bye
This week: Sat. vs. UCLA
After having a week off, is this the week when the Huskies’ offense overcomes slow starts?
2. WASHINGTON STATE (7-1, No. 3)
Last week: Won vs. Colorado, 28-0
This week: Sat. at Arizona
The Cougars get a first-hand look at Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate and the nation’s No. 5 scoring offense.
3. STANFORD (5-2, No. 4)
Last week: Bye
This week: Thu. at Oregon State
Stanford has won four straight games and could pour it on against the conference’s worst defense.
4. USC (6-2, No. 1)
Last week: Lost at Notre Dame, 49-14
This week: Sat. at Arizona State
Following a disastrous trip to South Bend, Ind., the Trojans seek to avoid a third consecutive loss away from Los Angeles.
5. ARIZONA (5-2, No. 6)
Last week: Won at California, 45-44
This week: Sat vs. Washington State
Arizona’s high-powered offense could face a massive road block given WSU has the No. 7 defense in the nation.
6. ARIZONA STATE (4-3, No. 10)
Last week: Won at Utah, 30-10
This week: Sat. vs. USC
Since losing two of its first three, ASU has won three of its last four.
7. UCLA (4-3, No. 9)
Last week: Won vs. Oregon, 31-14
This week: Sat. at Washington
Josh Rosen is a Top 5 passer who has yet to face a Top 5 defense. That changes Saturday against the Huskies.
8. UTAH (4-3, No. 5)
Last week: Lost vs. Arizona State, 30-10
This week: Sat. at Oregon
Four straight wins followed by three straight wins. But if things go differently against Stanford and USC, maybe this team is 6-1.
9. CALIFORNIA (4-4, No. 8)
Last week: Lost vs. Arizona, 45-44
This week: Sat. at Colorado
In the last three weeks, the Golden Bears have been blown out, scored one of the bigger upsets of the season and lost a heartbreaker a week ago by a point.
10. OREGON (4-4, No. 7)
Last week: Lost at UCLA, 31-14
This week: Sat. vs. Utah
Believe it or not, the Ducks are 47th in total defense despite allowing more than 30 points in their last three games.
11. COLORADO (4-4, No. 11)
Last week: Lost at Washington State, 28-0
This week: Sat. vs. Cal
Much like the Bears, the Buffaloes have gone through ups and downs in hte last three weeks.
12. OREGON STATE (1-7, No. 12)
Last week: Bye
This week: Sat. vs. Stanford
The Beavers are 101st against the run. Good thing Stanford doesn’t have a high-end running back like Bryce Love.
