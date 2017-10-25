You could say Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, left, has been on quite a run lately.
University of Washington

Pac-12 Rankings: Huskies, Cougars leading the way with Stanford not far behind

By Ryan S. Clark

October 25, 2017 4:59 PM

PAC-12 RANKINGS

1. WASHINGTON (6-1, No. 2 last week)

Last week: Bye

This week: Sat. vs. UCLA

After having a week off, is this the week when the Huskies’ offense overcomes slow starts?

2. WASHINGTON STATE (7-1, No. 3)

Last week: Won vs. Colorado, 28-0

This week: Sat. at Arizona

The Cougars get a first-hand look at Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate and the nation’s No. 5 scoring offense.

3. STANFORD (5-2, No. 4)

Last week: Bye

This week: Thu. at Oregon State

Stanford has won four straight games and could pour it on against the conference’s worst defense.

4. USC (6-2, No. 1)

Last week: Lost at Notre Dame, 49-14

This week: Sat. at Arizona State

Following a disastrous trip to South Bend, Ind., the Trojans seek to avoid a third consecutive loss away from Los Angeles.

5. ARIZONA (5-2, No. 6)

Last week: Won at California, 45-44

This week: Sat vs. Washington State

Arizona’s high-powered offense could face a massive road block given WSU has the No. 7 defense in the nation.

6. ARIZONA STATE (4-3, No. 10)

Last week: Won at Utah, 30-10

This week: Sat. vs. USC

Since losing two of its first three, ASU has won three of its last four.

7. UCLA (4-3, No. 9)

Last week: Won vs. Oregon, 31-14

This week: Sat. at Washington

Josh Rosen is a Top 5 passer who has yet to face a Top 5 defense. That changes Saturday against the Huskies.

8. UTAH (4-3, No. 5)

Last week: Lost vs. Arizona State, 30-10

This week: Sat. at Oregon

Four straight wins followed by three straight wins. But if things go differently against Stanford and USC, maybe this team is 6-1.

9. CALIFORNIA (4-4, No. 8)

Last week: Lost vs. Arizona, 45-44

This week: Sat. at Colorado

In the last three weeks, the Golden Bears have been blown out, scored one of the bigger upsets of the season and lost a heartbreaker a week ago by a point.

10. OREGON (4-4, No. 7)

Last week: Lost at UCLA, 31-14

This week: Sat. vs. Utah

Believe it or not, the Ducks are 47th in total defense despite allowing more than 30 points in their last three games.

11. COLORADO (4-4, No. 11)

Last week: Lost at Washington State, 28-0

This week: Sat. vs. Cal

Much like the Bears, the Buffaloes have gone through ups and downs in hte last three weeks.

12. OREGON STATE (1-7, No. 12)

Last week: Bye

This week: Sat. vs. Stanford

The Beavers are 101st against the run. Good thing Stanford doesn’t have a high-end running back like Bryce Love.

