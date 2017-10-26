UW’s Petersen is 19th highest paid college football coach; WSU’s Leach is 38th

Washington’s Chris Petersen and Washington State’s Mike Leach are the state’s two highest-paid employees. But combine their annual salaries, and it’s still well short of what Alabama’s Nick Saban makes in a year.
Petersen’s $4,127,500 total pay is 19th among Football Bowl Subdivision coaches, according to USA Today, which released its salary database Wednesday. Leach, who earns $3,075,000, is 38th.
Together they make a little more than $7.2 million. Saban, the nation’s highest paid coach, makes $11,132,000 annually.
Petersen signed a seven-year contract extension in April that will last through 2023. He’ll receive $34.125 million over the length of the deal, which comes out to an average of $4.875 million per season.
USA Today reports Petersen is the third-highest paid coach in the Pac-12. The newspaper’s database lists Arizona’s Rich Rodriguez as the conference’s most well-compensated coach.
Rodriguez earns a total pay of $6,031,563, which is the fifth-highest salary of all FBS coaches. Only Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.526 million), Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7.004 million) and Ohio State’s Urban Meyer ($6.431 million) receive more than Rodriguez.
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher is sixth at $5.7 million, while Stanford’s David Shaw commands a little more than $5.68 million for seventh. Texas’ Tom Herman, Texas Christian’s Gary Patterson and Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin round out the Top 10.
While Petersen ranks third among Pac-12 coaches, Leach is seventh. Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, UCLA’s Jim Mora and Arizona State’s Todd Graham make more than Leach, according to USA Today.
As for assistant coaches, Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s total pay of $601,500 ranks 52nd. He’s third among Pac-12 assistants behind UCLA’s Adrian Klemm and ASU’s Chip Lindsey.
WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is sixth among Pac-12 assistants and 65th nationally.
Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis is the nation’s highest-earning assistant at $1.558 million.
UW’s assistants rank third among Pac-12 programs. They combine to make $3,622,484 annually. WSU’s assistants are ninth at $2,662,000 million.
LSU is first as its assistants make a combined total of $5,781,500.
USA Today also pulled figures for strength coaches. Washington’s Tim Socha is 17th with an annual total pay of $292,000.
The highest paid strength coach in the nation is Iowa’s Chris Doyle. He earns a total pay of $625,204 a season.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
