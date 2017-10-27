UW has sunny outlook toward playing a day game against UCLA

The long, national nightmare is over. At least for one week. No. 11 Washington (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) has a day game Saturday and this fact is sitting well with a few players and coaches.
UW’s games against Montana on Sept. 9 and at Oregon State on Sept. 30 were the team’s closest experience to day games this season. Those games started at 5 p.m. local time.
The Huskies 12:30 p.m. contest against UCLA (4-3, 2-2) is an actual day game played during sunlight hours. UW has four more regular season games left and one of them — a 7:30 p.m.start on Nov. 10 at Stanford — is a night game. The time for the remaining three games have yet to be determined.
“We ain’t chillin’ all day in the hotel room playing Madden or whatever we’re doing,” Huskies linebacker Keishawn Bierria said. “But this is how we play, how we practice all year long.”
Bierria’s point is valid. The Huskies practice in the morning and are usually done around 10:30 a.m.
It’s a week-long routine which gets interrupted due to having a long layoff.
Senior receiver Dante Pettis said he’s happy about having an early game.
“Because the World Series game is later that night,” Pettis said. “So I get to watch that.”
Pettis, for those who’ve not heard, is kind of invested in this world series. His father, Gary, is the third base coach for the Houston Astros. Tied at 1-1, the Game 3 of the World Series will start at 5 p.m. PT.
So players are happy. What about UW’s coaching staff?
“I think everybody likes to get up and go,” Huskies offensive line coach Scott Huff said. “Especially when you practice the way we do where we get up and go in the morning. So, that’s really nice from that standpoint.”
Huff, who was part of UW coach Chris Petersen’s staff at Boise State, joked that his last day came when he was with the Broncos.
“It sounds very appealing to maybe be home at a decent time and have dinner with your kids. That’s pretty cool. Hopefully you win because that makes dinner a lot better.
“I just think it’s nice to get up and go. I think of college football. I think of afternoons. Yeah, I’m excited for that.”
Petersen, who has been vocal about having more day games, was asked about it after Thursday’s practice.
The question brought a bit of a smile to Petersen, who was jovial with reporters.
“It will be a beautiful day walking out of that tunnel at that time and seeing those Husky fans there,” Petersen said. “I hope every one of them smiles as big as I am.”
