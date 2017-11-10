Stanford torches Huskies defense, and UW’s playoff hopes go up in smoke

0:47 UW’s Mike Hopkins: 'Our defense failed us.' Pause

1:16 Dickerson breaks down UW’s double OT loss at Oregon State

1:14 Former Georgia QB Jacob Eason is 'Coming Home' to Washington Huskies

1:41 Moments from Jacob Eason's brief career at Georgia

1:51 Hopkins: Our fans helped us win that game

1:10 UW’s Hopkins: Nobody works harder than Dominic Green

0:47 Dominic Green hit the biggest shot of his life. This is how he did it

0:57 UWs Dominic Green game-winning 3 vs. Arizona, then bonkers in Hec Ed

0:59 Here’s the time Mike Hopkins just hung out with Meek Mill