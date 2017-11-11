The University of Washington Huskies played Belmont at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle Nov. 10, 2017.
University of Washington

UW seeks 2-0 start against Eastern Washington

By Ryan Clark

rclark@thenewstribune.com

November 11, 2017 4:51 PM

Huskies Gameday

EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-0) at WASHINGTON (1-0)

5 p.m. (PST), Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.

All-time series: UW leads, 13-1

PROJECTED STARTERS

Statistics for 2017-18:

Eastern Washington

32 Bogdan Bliznyuk, G/F (6-6, Sr.): 18.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

13 Luka Vulikic, G (6-6, so.): 10.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

4 Sir Washington, G (6-3, r-sr.): 7.0 ppg, 1.0 apg

14 Mason Peatling, F (6-8, so.): 7.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

15 Benas Griciunas, C (7-0, r-sr): 4.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Washington

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 16.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg.

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 8 ppg, 4.0 rpg.

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-3, fr.): 32.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg.

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg.

33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, R-so.): 1.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg.

Scouting report: Through one exhibition and one regular season game, nothing is coming easy for the Huskies. UW came from behind in a win over St. Martin’s. The Huskies did it again Friday in a 86-82 win over Belmont to open the season. UW’s second-half turnaround can be attributed to its shot selection. First-year coach Mike Hopkins watched his team shoot 10 of 24 for 41.7 percent from the field and a dismal 1 of 7 for 14.3 percent from 3 in the first half. The second half led to UW taking more shots but shooting 64.3 percent on 18 of 28 shooting. UW was also more accurate from downtown, hitting 3 of 4 from deep. It led to UW outscoring Belmont 51-39 in the second half. ... Eastern Washington is also in transition. Former coach Jim Hayford left after six seasons to coach Seattle University. He was replaced by his former assistant, Shantay Legans. The Eagles opened the season with a 82-61 win Friday over Walla Walla.

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

