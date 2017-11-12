Dickerson’s career day leads UW to 79-69 win over Eastern Washington

Washington showed in a 90-second span what it hopes to achieve throughout the course of the season.
The Huskies worked the ball inside to junior forward Noah Dickerson. He backed down his man, rolled off with a spin move and scored on an easy bucket. Dickerson, on the other end of the floor, battled for a rebound.
A few passes later, David Crisp drilled a 3-point from the top of the key. Just like that UW built a 13-point lead with four minutes left and would take a 79-69 win over Eastern Washington on Sunday at the Alaska Airlines Arena.
New Huskies coach Mike Hopkins now has the team off to its first 2-0 start since 2015.
UW was powered in large part by Dickerson, who finished with a career-high 28 points and a career-best 22 rebounds.
Matisse Thybulle added 15 while Crisp, a Tacoma native, chipped in with 10.
EWU (1-1) had a stretch midway through the second half where it stayed within four but UW was able to gradually increase its lead.
Most of the Huskies’ offense came by design but there were times when they got a bit of luck.
Guard Carlos Johnson came off a cut and went up for a dunk only to have the ball bounce off the rim.
UW recovered, swung the ball around and found Thybulle, who drilled a 3-pointer for a 62-51 lead with 7:37 left. The basket gave the Huskies what was then their largest lead of the game.
UW took a 40-34 lead into halftime in a somewhat bizarre manner.
The Huskies shot just 40 percent from the field whereas the Eagles shot 46 percent. Neither team was strong from 3. UW was 1 of 9 while EWU was 2 of 8.
Dickerson was the key to the Huskies making a late surge. Eight of his 11 first-half rebounds were on the defensive end of the floor. His presence within the 2-3 zone made it challenging for the Eagles to operate within the paint.
The 6-foot-8 Dickerson asserted himself by getting putbacks before Hopkins started running the offense through him. Dickerson was drawing double teams. He’d either kick the ball out for his teammates to get a better shot or he’d out-muscle the defense on his way to the basket. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds off 6 of 7 shooting in just 15 minutes by the half.
It was the first time a UW player recorded 20 in a half since Quincy Pondexter in 2010.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
