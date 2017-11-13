UW’s Chris Petersen said a lot Monday. Here are the highlights.

More Videos 1:58 Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' Pause 1:31 Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone 0:47 Strong winds knock down trees on Key Peninsula 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:42 Richard Sherman out for Seahawks season with ruptured Achilles 2:06 Pete Carroll on physical toll Seahawks incurred, particularly losing Sherman for season 0:22 Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 4:19 Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' Washington coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters during his Monday press conference. Washington coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters during his Monday press conference. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

Washington coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters during his Monday press conference. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com