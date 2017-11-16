UW releases 2018 football schedule; next year’s Apple Cup to be played on a Friday

With the Pac-12 releasing its conference slate Thursday morning, it means Washington’s football schedule for the 2018 season is complete.
Items like game times and what networks will carry UW’s contests will be released at some point through 2018, the school said in a release.
UW opens the year Sept. 1 against Auburn in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic. It’ll be the second year the kickoff classic will be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Huskies’ home opener will be Sept. 8 against the University of North Dakota. From there, UW will travel to Utah on Sept. 15 to open conference play and hosts Arizona State on Sept. 22.
Never miss a local story.
September ends with UW hosting Brigham Young.
UW spends three of its four games in October away from Husky Stadium. The Huskies play at UCLA on Oct. 6 and at Oregon on Oct. 13. UW will host Colorado on Oct. 20 before going to California on Oct. 27.
The Huskies will open November hosting Stanford on Nov. 3 and will have a bye week on the week of Nov. 10.
UW will end the year hosting Oregon State on Nov. 17 before traveling to Pullman to face Washington State in the Apple Cup on Friday, Nov. 23.
WASHINGTON’S 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
Sat., Sept. 1 – vs. Auburn (in Atlanta)
Sat., Sept. 8 – North Dakota
Sat., Sept. 15 – at Utah
Sat., Sept. 22 – Arizona State
Sat., Sept. 29 – BYU
Sat., Oct. 6 – at UCLA
Sat., Oct. 13 – at Oregon
Sat., Oct. 20 – Colorado
Sat., Oct. 27 – at California
Sat., Nov. 3 – Stanford
Sat., Nov. 10 – BYE
Sat., Nov. 17 – Oregon State
Fri., Nov. 23 – at Washington State
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments