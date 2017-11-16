Washington’s 2018 football schedule has the team away from Husky Stadium for most of October
Washington’s 2018 football schedule has the team away from Husky Stadium for most of October Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington’s 2018 football schedule has the team away from Husky Stadium for most of October Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

University of Washington

UW releases 2018 football schedule; next year’s Apple Cup to be played on a Friday

By Ryan S. Clark

ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

November 16, 2017 09:29 AM

SEATTLE

With the Pac-12 releasing its conference slate Thursday morning, it means Washington’s football schedule for the 2018 season is complete.

Items like game times and what networks will carry UW’s contests will be released at some point through 2018, the school said in a release.

UW opens the year Sept. 1 against Auburn in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic. It’ll be the second year the kickoff classic will be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Huskies’ home opener will be Sept. 8 against the University of North Dakota. From there, UW will travel to Utah on Sept. 15 to open conference play and hosts Arizona State on Sept. 22.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

September ends with UW hosting Brigham Young.

UW spends three of its four games in October away from Husky Stadium. The Huskies play at UCLA on Oct. 6 and at Oregon on Oct. 13. UW will host Colorado on Oct. 20 before going to California on Oct. 27.

The Huskies will open November hosting Stanford on Nov. 3 and will have a bye week on the week of Nov. 10.

UW will end the year hosting Oregon State on Nov. 17 before traveling to Pullman to face Washington State in the Apple Cup on Friday, Nov. 23.

WASHINGTON’S 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

Sat., Sept. 1 – vs. Auburn (in Atlanta)

Sat., Sept. 8 – North Dakota

Sat., Sept. 15 – at Utah

Sat., Sept. 22 – Arizona State

Sat., Sept. 29 – BYU

Sat., Oct. 6 – at UCLA

Sat., Oct. 13 – at Oregon

Sat., Oct. 20 – Colorado

Sat., Oct. 27 – at California

Sat., Nov. 3 – Stanford

Sat., Nov. 10 – BYE

Sat., Nov. 17 – Oregon State

Fri., Nov. 23 – at Washington State

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver

    Washington sophomore Aaron Fuller talks about his season and what it’s like to go from getting a few reps into being a starter.

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:52

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver
Huskies not dwelling on Stanford loss 0:42

Huskies not dwelling on Stanford loss
Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' 1:58

Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser'

View More Video