Petersen on Victor suspension: ‘There can be a heavy price to pay’

Washington coach Chris Petersen said Thursday he and the rest of the program are “frustrated” for middle linebacker Azeem Victor, a day after the redshirt senior was indefinitely suspended.
The school announced Wednesday Petersen placed Victor on leave after he was arrested early Sunday morning. Victor was charged with driving under the influence and was processed at the King County Jail, according to jail records. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.
Victor’s final season has been difficult. He was coming back from a leg injury he suffered in 2016 and was named a preseason All-American.
He began the year with a one-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Victor also fell down UW’s depth chart after the rise of junior middle Ben Burr-Kirven, who leads the team with 64 tackles.
Never miss a local story.
Petersen was asked if Victor’s playing time and/or role was minimized due to off-the-field issues.
“I love Azeem. He knows that. His family knows that,” Petersen said. “It’s just a matter of he had that tough injury. Missed the first game but you gotta come back and you gotta earn everything. That’s just how it is around here. He’s in a group that had some good players, that really took off and I think we all are, starting with myself, are frustrated with the whole situation for him.
“But it was nothing to do with like something other than football.”
Petersen and his staff tried finding a place for Victor. He shuffled around to different positions and was most recently moved to defensive end.
Victor, who has 30 tackles this season, recorded one sack in UW’s 30-22 loss last Friday at Stanford. His best game of the year was at Colorado when he finished with 10 tackles in a 37-10 win.
The university said Wednesday Petersen, nor any other UW official, would provide further comment on Victor’s arrest.
A few questions into his 10-minute session with reporters, Petersen was asked about the situation in a general sense.
He said one of the program’s goals is to educate players when it comes to being better people and making strong life choices.
“We have all kinds of resources here,” Petersen said .”There’s counseling and people to talk to and all those types of things we do. It’s always about how do we help, how do we progress, how do we move forward.”
Petersen, who was still speaking in generalities, said certain issues are not unique to “this program or football.”
He continued by saying people deal with issues in every day life before offering specifics about Victor.
“We talk about those things and the stakes sometimes maybe are a little bit higher for us than these kids when they cross a line,” Petersen said. “There can be a heavy price to pay.”
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments