Here are details of Azeem Victor’s DUI, according to a police report

After having “two small drinks”, Washington linebacker Azeem Victor and four other passengers sped down Interstate 5 going nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to a police report obtained by The News Tribune.
Victor was indefinitely suspended by Huskies coach Chris Petersen on Wednesday after he was arrested early Sunday morning.
The redshirt senior was charged with driving under the influence and was released from the King County Jail on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.
Victor was on I-5 near Lakeview Boulevard at 2:11 a.m. Sunday when his Jeep Renegade made multiple lane changes in “an aggressive and unsafe manner,” according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
The officer wrote the vehicle made a lane change in front of another vehicle “that had to brake quickly to avoid a collision.” The vehicle did not use a signal while making any of the changes, the report said.
The car continued north on I-5 and was going 76 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to the report. The officer pulled over the car on the right shoulder.
A state patrol officer approached the car from the passenger side and saw there were five people in the vehicle. Victor, who was driving the vehicle, gave his license to the officer.
The officer, who noted the smell of alcohol coming from the car, wrote Victor and his friends had left downtown Seattle and were headed home.
Victor told the officer he had been drinking with “teammates,“ according to the report. The report did not specify who the passengers were.
“I asked Victor how much he had to drink and Victor initially stated he had not been drinking,” the report said. “I asked Victor again how much he had to drink and then admitted to drinking a very small amount earlier.”
Victor left the vehicle at the officer’s request where the officer noted Victor smelled like alcohol, according to the report.
“I asked him to elaborate on how much was a small amount and he stated that he had two shots of whiskey,” the officer wrote.
Victor, who was listed at 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds on the report, said he had “two small drinks” of Hennessy. He blew a .096 on a breathalyzer, according to the report.
The officer’s pre-arrest observations noted Victor had poor coordination and that his eyes were bloodshot and droopy. The report also stated Victor had slurred speech.
Victor, who took a voluntary sobriety test, had “an obvious sway” from side to side, according to the report.
He put his foot down after losing his balance while “stumbling out of the instructed position,” the report said.
