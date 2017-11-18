Huskies’ RB Gaskin becomes UW’s new leader in career rushing TDs

Add Myles Gaskin to the list of Washington players who have broken a record at some point this season.
UW’s junior star tailback became the school’s new all-time leader in rushing touchdowns against Utah on Saturday at Husky Stadium. Gaskin set the record when he rushed for his 38th career touchdown on an 9-yard run to give the Huskies a 6-0 lead with 7:11 left in the first quarter.
He passes Bishop Sankey who previously held the mark with 37 touchdowns.
Gaskin was on record watch after he rushed for three touchdowns in last week’s 30-22 loss to Stanford at Stanford Stadium.
It’s possible Gaskin could also claim the school’s all-time record for rushing yards. He entered Saturday with 3,713 yards which is third UW history. Chris Polk holds the mark with 4,049 yards while Napoleon Kaufman is second with 4,041.
He becomes the latest Husky to set either an NCAA or school record during the 2017 campaign.
Earlier this year, Huskies receiver Dante Pettis set the NCAA record for most career punt returns for touchdown with eight.
