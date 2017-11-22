Petersen says Victor will not walk on Senior Day; still “evaluating” his bowl status

Washington redshirt senior linebacker Azeem Victor will not be a part of the team’s Senior Day activities, Huskies coach Chris Petersen said after Wednesday’s practice.
UW (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) ends the regular season against in-state rival Washington State (9-2, 6-2) for The Apple Cup at 5 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium. Prior to the game, the team will host a Senior Day ceremony honoring this year’s graduating class.
Victor’s absence stems from his indefinite suspension from the team. He was arrested for driving under the influence in the early morning of Nov. 12. UW announced a few days later Victor would not be included in team activities going forward. Victor missed UW’s 33-30 thrilling comeback win last Saturday over Utah at Husky Stadium.
“Extremely hard. I think we know that,” Petersen said about Victor missing Senior Day. “You’re in this for the kids. For the business of helping guys play ball but do things the right way. It’s really hard when you care for a guy and when you know a guy is a good guy at the end of the day.”
Petersen was immediately asked if Victor would return for UW’s bowl game.
“We’ll see,” he said. “We’re still evaluating.”
This was Petersen’s final interview before Saturday’s game. UW will hold a Thanksgiving Day practice Thursday and do a Friday walkthrough before facing WSU on Saturday.
Petersen spoke with reporters for 12 minutes and covered a number of topics including wedding advice.
Weddings are the latest twist to this year’s Apple Cup after Cougars coach Mike Leach offered advice to a reporter after Tuesday’s practice.
Leach waxed for a little more than two minutes about how to handle discussions like wedding invitation colors.
“First of all, let me say this, if they are asking Mike Leach for wedding advice ... they need to ask his wife,” Petersen joked. “She would have the good advice. So that’s the wrong person to be talking to.”
Petersen was in a jovial mood after practice.
Asked to describe his relationship with Leach, he had a short laugh and jokingly said that is how he would describe it.
“I mean, you guys know,” Petersen smiled. “He’s entertaining to be around. I laugh a lot.”
