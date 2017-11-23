Washington's Noah Dickerson is averaging 16.0 points and nine rebounds per game heading into Friday’s game against Seattle University.
University of Washington

Two wins and two losses later, Huskies in search of another victory

By Ryan S. Clark

ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

November 23, 2017 02:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HUSKIES GAMEDAY

SEATTLE (2-3) vs WASHINGTON (2-2)

Noon, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.

All-time series: UW leads, 26-4

PROJECTED STARTERS

Seattle

5 Matej Kavas, G (6-8, r-so.): 16.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

13 Josh Hearlihy, G/F (6-8, gr.): 12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg

2 Jordan Hill, G (6-4, gr.): 12.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg

41 Aaron Menzies, C (7-3, r-jr.): 8.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg

1 Morgan Means, G (6-3, so.): 9.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Washington

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 11.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg.

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 16.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg.

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-3, fr.): 19.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg.

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 11.0 ppg, 3.75 spg.

33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, R-so.): 2.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg.

Scouting report: UW’s trip to New York City wasn’t the smoothest of journeys. The Huskies opened the 2K Classic with a 77-70 loss to Providence. UW, after being down by double figures in the second half, came close but could never get the go-ahead buckets late. A day later, UW was blown out in a 103-79 loss by Virginia Tech. ... The Huskies will play for the first time in a week and start a run of four consecutive games including a stretch of three contests in five days. .... As for the Redhawks, they’ve gone 2-2 on their last four games. Both wins came against Puget Sound and Detroit Mercy. Seattle’s losses were against Washington State and Belmont. ... Belmont is the lone common opponent Seattle and UW have this early in the season with the Huskies taking a 86-82 win on Nov. 10

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

