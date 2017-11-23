Two wins and two losses later, Huskies in search of another victory

HUSKIES GAMEDAY
SEATTLE (2-3) vs WASHINGTON (2-2)
Noon, Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: UW leads, 26-4
PROJECTED STARTERS
Seattle
5 Matej Kavas, G (6-8, r-so.): 16.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg
13 Josh Hearlihy, G/F (6-8, gr.): 12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg
2 Jordan Hill, G (6-4, gr.): 12.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
41 Aaron Menzies, C (7-3, r-jr.): 8.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg
1 Morgan Means, G (6-3, so.): 9.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Washington
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 11.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg.
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 16.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg.
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-3, fr.): 19.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 11.0 ppg, 3.75 spg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, R-so.): 2.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg.
Scouting report: UW’s trip to New York City wasn’t the smoothest of journeys. The Huskies opened the 2K Classic with a 77-70 loss to Providence. UW, after being down by double figures in the second half, came close but could never get the go-ahead buckets late. A day later, UW was blown out in a 103-79 loss by Virginia Tech. ... The Huskies will play for the first time in a week and start a run of four consecutive games including a stretch of three contests in five days. .... As for the Redhawks, they’ve gone 2-2 on their last four games. Both wins came against Puget Sound and Detroit Mercy. Seattle’s losses were against Washington State and Belmont. ... Belmont is the lone common opponent Seattle and UW have this early in the season with the Huskies taking a 86-82 win on Nov. 10
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
