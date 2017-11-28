No frantic finish? No problem. UW cruises to 85-71 win over Kennesaw St.

1:03 Hopkins has UW a victory away from a 20-win season Pause

0:42 Nowell leads Huskies in win over Golden Bears

0:36 Thybulle scores career-high 26 in win over Colorado

1:25 Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s win over Colorado

1:00 Tacoma’s Isaiah Thomas has his No. 2 retired by the University of Washington

0:57 Hopkins hopes Huskies can turn it around vs. Colorado

1:03 Crisp makes it clear he wants more from teammates

0:47 UW’s Mike Hopkins: 'Our defense failed us.'

1:16 Dickerson breaks down UW’s double OT loss at Oregon State