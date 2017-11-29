Huskies assistant to take over as Oregon State head coach, multiple reports state

Washington Huskies co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jonathan Smith will be the new head coach at Oregon State.
Multiple reports stated Wednesday that Smith, 38, will return to OSU where he was a star quarterback (1998-2001) and a graduate assistant (2002-03). He has also served as an assistant at Idaho, Montana and Boise State.
In four years at Washington, Smith helped build one of the most dynamic offenses in school history. In 2016, UW set school records with 77 touchdowns and 585 points. Under his watch, Jake Browning was the 2016 Pac-12 Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting while setting a school record with 43 touchdown passes.
Smith quarterbacked one of the Beavers’ most successful teams in 2000 when Oregon State went 11-1 and beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. He ranks third in school history with 9,680 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.
OSU went 1-11 this season. Coach Gary Anderson quit half way through the season with the Beavers at 1-5. Corey Hall replaced him and failed to win a game.
The Oregonian, Sports Illustrated, the Associated Press and others quoted sources saying the hiring was imminent.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497
